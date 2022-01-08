DRAKE FOWLER

Bryant sophomore Drake Fowler drives between two defenders in a 53-40 victory over the Catholic Rockets Friday at Hornet Arena in Bryant. Fowler led all players with 16 points and five assists in the win.

The Bryant Hornets would down the Catholic Rockets 53-40 in a physical 6A Central Conference game Friday at Hornet Arena.