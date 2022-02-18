TJ LINDSEY

Bryant sophomore TJ Lindsey, 34, drives to the basket in a loss to Cabot this past Tuesday at Hornet Arena. The Hornets defeated the Catholic Rockets in a makeup game Wednesday and take on No. 1 North Little Rock on the road tonight.

The Bryant Hornets rebounded from a home loss to Cabot Tuesday with a victory over the Catholic Rockets on the road in a makeup game Wednesday in Little Rock. The Hornets take on No. 1 North Little Rock tonight on the road. Read full story in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.