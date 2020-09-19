Playing before a sold-out crowd at Hornet Stadium, the Bryant Hornets and Trinity Christian Tigers kept fans on the edge of their seats all night Friday.
With the hype surrounding not only two nationally ranked teams squaring off, but also an NFL legend, Hall of Famer and two-time Super Bowl champ on the visiting sidelines, the night was sure to impress.
Boasting a 19-game winning streak coming into the night, the Bryant Hornets (3-0) led heavy early before finding themselves in a dog fight with Deion Sanders and company from Cedar Falls, Texas.
With crucial defensive stands and big offensive outputs, the Hornets sent the hometown crowd home with something to talk about — a 44-40 win to push their streak to 20 straight and counting.
"They are a good football team," Buck James said of the opposition. "We played a team right there that has 10 or 12 guys that are going to play on Saturdays and probably three or four of them are going to play on Sundays. For our kids to go out there and compete like that against a team that is playing their fifth football game (this year), I am proud of those guys. I think they did a heck of a job."
