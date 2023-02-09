LITTLE ROCK – The Bryant basketball teams went on the road Tuesday for a 6A Central clash with Little Rock Central.
The Lady Hornets struggled, losing 66-50.
In the nightcap, the Bryant Hornets claimed a dramatic 47-46 victory to snap a three-game losing streak.
“It was a defensive battle the whole game,” said Bryant Coach Mike Abrahamson. “My guys played hard. Throughout the game we got good shots. We emphasized getting into the lane in the fourth. Drake (Fowler) and Cameron Bead got in the lane and made things happen. We also had some big defensive stops late.”
At the start of the fourth, Bryant (18-8, 3-5) had a 36-34 lead.
However, the Tigers (20-5, 5-2) would eventually grab a 42-38 advantage when Chris Washington dunked with 4:15 on the clock and immediately Abrahamson requested a timeout.
Moments later, with under three minutes left to play, the Hornets pulled to within 44-43 when the freshman Bead made a 3-point shot. Bryant eventually claimed a 45-44 lead, with 54 seconds left, thanks to a layup by freshman RJ Young.
With its next possession, Central missed a shot and possession went back to Bryant with 36.2 seconds on the clock. The Hornets added to their advantage when sophomore Elem Shelby made a pair of free throws. Now trailing 47-44, Central called a timeout with less than 15 seconds left to play.
Following the break, the Tigers got the points they were looking for when Daniel Culberson scored on a drive through the lane. Central then quickly called a timeout.
When play continued, Bryant got the ball inbounds to the junior Fowler, who was immediately fouled. There were 6.6 seconds on the clock when Fowler missed the front end of a 1-and-1. Central grabbed the rebound and went into a sprint down the floor.
Eventually, Gavin Snyder would get an open look at the bucket from just beyond the arc. His shot was on line but did not go in as the buzzer sounded and the Hornets celebrated a hard-fought road victory.
When asked about the keys to his team’s win, Abrahamson referenced things that are associated with the team’s effort and willingness to execute a plan.
“We got in the lane consistently and got some big shots,” the Coach said. “Also, we’re fortunate that Central missed free throws late. That was part of it as well.
“Really – we just wanted to keep playing. We struggle to score but we want to always keep playing hard.”
From start to finish, this was a battle.
Central led 12-7 at the end of the first. At halftime, the score was tied at 18. In the third, led by Young’s 6 points, Bryant earned the lead and carried a 36-34 advantage into the fourth. With the game still at stake, the Hornets made enough plays in the fourth to hold on for a road win over Central, which is near the top of the 6A Central standings.
Abrahamson was impressed with his team. But he knows they’re capable of even more.
“We can get better,” the Coach said. “We gotta cut back on turnovers. We can still get better. This win against Central, we’ll take it. I am proud of the players’ effort. They continue to respond and show up to play. I appreciate how they’re sticking to our team principles and also working hard.”
Bead and Fowler led the Hornets in scoring with 12 points apiece. Young scored seven points.
Central’s scoring leader was Annor Boateng with 14 and Culberson finished with 12.
The girls contest was controlled by the Lady Tigers.
At halftime, Bryant (14-8, 3-5)trailed Central 38-17. In the second half, the Lady Tigers (14-9, 5-2) were able to keep Bryant from going on a game-changing run. At the end of three, the Lady Hornets were down 54-35.
To its credit, Bryant continued to battle. With 6:31 left to play, the Lady Hornets, by using a press and creating turnovers, cut the Central lead to 54-41. However, the Lady Tigers would not allow Bryant to get any closer, increased their lead to 59-41 with 5:30 left to play.
The Lady Hornets would lose 66-50.
Lauren Lain’s 22 points was tops for Bryant. Austin Oholendt had nine points and Brilynn Findley finished with eight.
Jordan Marshall scored 23 for the Lady Tigers while Taylor Day-Davis had 16.
Bryant returns home on Friday, hosting the Southwest Gryphons (4-14, 0-8) and Lady Gryphons (8-12, 0-8) in more Central action.