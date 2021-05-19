4x100 BOYS RELAY

The Bryant Hornet 4x100-meter relay team of, from left, Kaleb Knox, River Gregory, Kyle Knox and Gabe Allen won the event at the Meet of Champs in Searcy this past Saturday.

The Bryant Hornets 4x100-meter relay team took the top spot in the Meet of Champs recently in Searcy. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

