ELIJAH HILL

Bryant sophomore defensive lineman Elijah Hill, 98, takes down a Cabot Panther in a 24-10 homecoming victory Friday at Hornet Stadium in Bryant. It was the Hornets 59th straight victory over instate opponents.

The No. 1 Hornets (7-0, 5-0) found themselves in a dog fight Friday in front of a standing-room-only homecoming crowd as No. 2 Cabot (6-2, 4-1) strolled into Hornet Stadium looking for an upset.