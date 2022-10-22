The No. 1 Hornets (7-0, 5-0) found themselves in a dog fight Friday in front of a standing-room-only homecoming crowd as No. 2 Cabot (6-2, 4-1) strolled into Hornet Stadium looking for an upset.
Searching for their 49th straight win over an Arkansas team, the Hornets held down the fort for the 24-10 victory, scoring the second fewest points in a game this season.
“When we played good on first down, we were able to stop them,” said Head Coach Buck James. “It was a great game. My hat is off to Cabot. They have a great offense and were very good on defense. It was a good, hard-fought win.”
Bryant’s 10 points allowed is the highest of the year.
Beginning with the ball, Bryant’s first series was uneventful as the Hornets went three-and-out with a punt.
Cabot, though, would run more than 7 minutes off the clock on its first series, going 88 yards in 14 plays. The Panthers capped their impressive drive with a 1-yard TD on the quarterback keep from Abe Owen.
Cabot led 7-0 with 2:32 left in the quarter.
The score would stand after one, marking the first time Bryant was held off the scoreboard in the first 12 minutes of any game this season.
Bryant, though, would get things together on its second drive of the game, going 79 yards in 11 plays as running back James Martin ended the series with a 5-yard TD run.
Following swapped punts, Cabot would commit the first turnover of the game as Bryant star linemen TJ Lindsey hit Owen for the sack and fumble. Tyler Mosely would recover, setting the Hornets up nicely at the Cabot 36 with 6:42 to go in the half.
Bryant would not be able to get much, going as far as the Panthers 18 before sending Stephen Fuller on for the 35-yard field goal.
The good kick would make it 10-7 with 5:07 left in the half.
Neither team would add to the scoreboard as the game remained in the Hornets favor heading into the break.
Receiving the ball and searching for some momentum, the Panthers put together an impressive drive, but would stall at their own 44 before punting.
Bryant, too, would get something going after it looked like a quick three-and-out. However, a roughing the punter call would give Bryant new life. Nonetheless, it would all go for naught as quarterback Jordan Walker threw his only interception of the game moments later.
With both defenses playing well, the game would go into the final quarter still at 10-7 Hornets.
But Cabot would made things interesting in the fourth, tying the contest at 10-10 thanks to a 21-yard field goal off the boot of Kade Martin.
The drive was powered by a long 41-yard reception by Hayes Cox, taking the Panthers to the Bryant 17. After getting as close as the 2, Cabot would meet the Hornets impressive front three straight times before kicking the tying field goal.
With the ball at its own 20, Bryant would march 80 yards on nine plays as Walker kept it from 2 yards and the score. Bryant would lead 17-10 with 5:03 left in the game.
Receiver Mytorian Singleton made the biggest play of the drive, collecting a 27-yard pass for a first down on third-and-4.
Cabot had its chances still, but an interception from Owen to Bryant’s Bryson Adamoh all but ended the upset bid.
Bryant would add another score, this time a 26-yard pass from Walker to Cason Trickey, making it 24-10 Hornets.
Time would run out on Cabot as the Hornets moved closer to another 7A Central title with only two games remaining on the regular-season schedule.
Both teams combined to throw 51 times in the contest.
Walker finished 16 for 20 for 160 yards and a score.
Owen, who carried the Panthers most of the night, ended 16 for 30 for 183 yards and an interception.
On the ground, Martin paced Bryant with big runs on first and second down, finishing with 54 yards and a score on 14 carries. Chris Gannaway, too, ran well, going for 30 on six carries in the win.
“I thought James and Chris both played well. When we got loose, we were able to move the ball,” James said. “When we ran it well, we could throw it well and move the football.”
Martin would give his team and the crowd a scare in the fourth as he came up lame on a play before being helped to the sideline. James, though, said his running back was “running around after the game,” and seems to be fine.
Bryant had a big name in the house on homecoming. Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pittman walked the Bryant sidelines. Pittman was reportedly in town to watch Lindsey.
The senior defensive standout finished his night with 2.5 sacks, a number of quarterback hurries and tackles and a pass breakup on the final snap of the game. Lindsey leads Saline County in tackles for loss.
“He played well,” James said. “I was proud of him. We have been looking for that kind of game out of him and he answered in a big way.”
The Hornets will take to the road likely for the last time next week as they take on rival North Little Rock -- the last in-state team to defeat the Hornets (2018).
“It is going to be a big challenge,” James said. “They play us hard. I think it is going to be a tough game. I think every game we play from here on out is going to be tough.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
North Little Rock took down Fort Smith Northside on Friday, winning 38-14.
Bryant also has Conway remaining on the schedule in Week 10. Conway sits at 7-1 overall and 4-1 in conference play after downing Central 49-0 on Friday. Both teams will battle under the lights of Hornet Stadium in Week 10.