JAMES MARTIN

Bryant junior running back James Martin, 23, celebrates his touchdown with senior receiver Donald Miller in a 20-10 victory over the Parkview Patriots Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK – The Bryant Hornets (2-0) returned to the field Friday for the first time in two weeks. Facing a tough task at hand in Parkview, the Hornets overcame sluggish and sloppy play to hold off the 5A powerhouse 20-10 under the lights at War Memorial Stadium.