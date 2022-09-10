LITTLE ROCK – The Bryant Hornets (2-0) returned to the field Friday for the first time in two weeks. Facing a tough task at hand in Parkview, the Hornets overcame sluggish and sloppy play to hold off the 5A powerhouse 20-10 under the lights at War Memorial Stadium.
“It’s early in the year and both teams hadn’t played but one game and it’s Week 3,” said Head Coach Buck James. “You expect that kind of thing. Both teams are playing some young guys and both teams played hard.
“We held them to 10 points. I don’t believe that will be duplicated because they are going to score at will.”
The win extends Bryant’s winning streak to 44 against instate opponents.
Both teams exchanged punts to open the contest before Bryant scored on its second series. A big 15-yard pass interference call against Parkview (1-1) sent Bryant to the Patriot 36. A snap later and the Hornets were in the end zone on a 36-yard run from James Martin.
Bryant led 7-0 with 11:11 left in the half.
After multiple punts and turnover on downs, Bryant was back in control late in the half. Starting a yard from midfield, the Hornets used five plays to travel 51 yards for the score. Running back Chris Gannaway trucked untouched for the 16-yard score and 14-0 lead with 3:05 left.
Parkview, however, would make things interesting, wasting no time in answering the Bryant touchdown drive.
With the ball at their own 33, the Patriots turned to running back Willie Eackles for the major play, a 51-yard scamper to the Bryant 1.
Monterrio Elston would punch it in a play later cutting the Hornets lead to 14-7 with 1:45 left in the half.
Bryant, looking to run the clock down, would turn the ball over its next series on an interception from sophomore quarterback Jordan Walker. Elston would return the pick 32 yards to the Hornet 30.
Parkview, though, would settle for a 23-yard field goal from Bryson Casey.
Bryant led 14-10 at the break.
The Hornets opened the second half with an unfortunate turnover on downs. But Parkview was unable to put much together the entire half, being forced to punt three times, along with an interception and two turnover on downs.
Bryant was not successful much on offense either as it settled for field goals from 22 and 25 yards off the boot of Stephen Fuller.
Bryant was a bit sloppy in the second half, turning the ball over twice via interception and a fumble.
Penalties, too, cost the Hornets important yardage Friday, raising concern for Head Coach Buck James.
“It is concentration and we have to pay more attention to detail to that kind of stuff,” James said. “But those were two really good ball teams. Mistakes are going to be made this time of year.”
Walker struggled against Parkview’s secondary pressure, completing nine passes for 117 yards.
The ground attack was stellar with a combination of rushers going for 271 on the night. Martin led all backs with 15 carries for 141 yards and a score.
Gannaway followed with 12 carries for 66 yards and a score, as well.
Defensively, the Hornets held Parkview’s two power backs in check, allowing only 141 yards on the ground. Darien Bennett and Cameron Settles rushed for more than 300 combined in the season opener.
“We have to clean up our stuff and they have to clean up their stuff,” James said. “We are fortunate to win, but we have to clean up some stuff.”
Bryant will be off next week as its originally scheduled bye week. The Hornets return to the gridiron at home against Fort Smith Northside. The contest will be the first this year held at Hornet Stadium.
“We have two weeks to prepare and we need that for some guys. We started four or five sophomores on offense tonight. But youth needs games and youth needs practice,” James added.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.