The Bryant basketball teams hit the road Tuesday night to Little Rock, with the Hornets taking a 61-58 win over the Central Tigers, while the Lady Hornets fell 55-50 to the Lady Tigers to begin 6A Central Conference action. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Benton detectives investigating after two bodies discovered
- Bauxite SD announces school changes
- Level 4 sex offender arrested in Bryant
- More than $4,600 stolen from local store
- COVID numbers reach new highs
- Update: Bryant bus driver faces DWI charge
- HG splits with Fouke at home
- New ambulance service begins transition
- Masks required in Bryant schools Monday
- Nashville too much for Bauxite
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.