KHASEN ROBINSON

Bryant senior Khasen Robinson puts up a shot in a win against Catholic last week at Hornet Arena. Robinson score 19 points in a 61-58 win over the Central Tigers in Little Rock Tuesday.

The Bryant basketball teams hit the road Tuesday night to Little Rock, with the Hornets taking a 61-58 win over the Central Tigers, while the Lady Hornets fell 55-50 to the Lady Tigers to begin 6A Central Conference action. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.