ELI KEITH

Bryant Hornet EJ Keith, 29, competes in a game last week. Keith went 2 for 3 in a 5-3 win over Central Wednesday in Bryant. 

BRYANT – The Bryant Hornets started the season on a nine-game win streak, but then went on to go 2-5 their next seven games. The Hornets are back on the winning track as they defeated the Central Tigers 5-3 in 6A Central Conference action Wednesday in Bryant, taking their fourth straight victory. Not only is Bryant on a win streak, the Hornets avenged a 3-2 loss to the Tigers in their first matchup in late March. 

