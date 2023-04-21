BRYANT – The Bryant Hornets started the season on a nine-game win streak, but then went on to go 2-5 their next seven games. The Hornets are back on the winning track as they defeated the Central Tigers 5-3 in 6A Central Conference action Wednesday in Bryant, taking their fourth straight victory. Not only is Bryant on a win streak, the Hornets avenged a 3-2 loss to the Tigers in their first matchup in late March.
Hornets hold on vs. Central
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
