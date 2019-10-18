The Bryant Hornets (6-0, 3-0) will celebrate homecoming Friday when they welcome Fort Smith Southside (1-5, 0-3) to town.
The top-ranked Hornets demolished their sixth straight opponent in Week 6, defeating Little Rock Central on the road, 55-14.
“We have to do what we have been doing,” said Head Coach Buck James. “We have to go out there and compete against ourselves. Our opponent, other than the schemes, is irrelevant. We try to compete against ourselves and compete at a high level.
“Hopefully we do the same things that we have been doing. If we do that then we have a chance to do well. If we don’t, that is when trouble hits. We preach to our kids consistency and self discipline and commitment to what they are trying to get done.”
Southside held strong against North Little Rock before slipping 28-14 at home. The Mavericks held the Charging Wildcats to a 7-point advantage at the half (21-14) before NLR added a scoop-and-score in the second half.
James said, despite their record, the Mavericks are very well-coached.
“They are a lot like Catholic,” James said. “They do a lot of things right. They ended up right there with a chance to win probably against one of the best teams in the state (NLR). That goes to show you that you can’t take anyone lightly regardless of their record in this league. Our kids will have to be mentally and physically prepared to play a football team that does things right.”
James added that Southside is young and has some inexperience at spots, but that teams like this start winning games late as they get better.
Southside relies on the pass heavily as junior quarterback Parker Wehunt leads the charge. Through six games, he has completed 61 of 123 attempts for 713 yards and nine scores to go along with four interceptions.
Against North Little Rock, the junior was 10 of 23 for 103 with a pair of touchdowns.
On the ground, Southside has rushed 161 times for 533 yards and five scores.
Johntarrius Washington leads the way with 99 carries for 386 yards and four scores.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., following homecoming festivities which are set to being at 6:30 p.m. at Hornet Stadium.