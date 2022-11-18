JAMES MARTIN

Bryant running back James Martin, 23, scores a touchdown in a win against Conway two weeks ago in Bryant. The Hornets will host the Rogers Mounties in the second round of the 7A state playoffs tonight at Hornet Stadium in Bryant after a first-round bye last week. 

The Bryant Hornets (9-0), winners of four straight state championships, have been riding high for a long time – 50 straight victories over Arkansas teams, to be exact.