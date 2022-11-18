The Bryant Hornets (9-0), winners of four straight state championships, have been riding high for a long time – 50 straight victories over Arkansas teams, to be exact.
With Week 10’s win over Conway, the Hornets again enjoyed a bye week in the first round of the 7A state playoffs, the No. 1 overall seed and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.
Round 2 brings Rogers to town after the Mounties took down Fort Smith Northside last week 38-7.
Rogers has been playing well throughout the regular season, finishing the first 10 games at 8-2 overall.
The Mounties are led by junior quarterback Dane Williams, a former defensive standout for Rogers.
On the ground, the Mounties turn to the legs of junior Jacob Jenkins in 2022. The junior runs a quick 4.6 40 and is also a former defensive star for his team.
Bryant put together a strong showing against Conway in the regular season finale, winning 34-16.
Quarterback Jordan Walker finished his night 12 for 20 for 118 yards, two touchdowns and a pair of picks in the win. He also rushed nine times for 24 yards and a score.
Gideon Motes, who replaced Walker for a moment, would finish 2 for 5 passing for 7 yards. He also rushed six times for 19 yards for the Hornets.
“I think (Walker) makes plays,” said Head Coach Buck James said after the Conway win. “We just have to make better decisions. He is a player and a winner. We have a lot of confidence in both of those guys (backup Motes). It’s not a knock at Jordan if we put Gideon in and it’s not a knock at Jordan if we put Jordan in. That is just part of the process we are in right now.”
Running back Chris Gannaway led all Bryant rushers with 59 yards on 10 touches.
Through the air, Karter Ratliff hauled in a game-high four catches for 44 yards.
The win also secured the outright 7A Central title for the Hornets in preparation for the postseason.
Penalties have plagued Bryant all season and that did not change in Week 10 as the Hornets were flagged a total of 13 times for 111 yards. Seven flags flew in the first quarter alone, costing Bryant 70 yards in the process.
“That is a lot and we have to fix it,” James said. “A lot of that is probably on our end (as a staff). We have to do a better job of coaching some things. We have to have kids that have a better understanding of what we are trying to accomplish. That’s the beauty of high school football. It is part of the learning process.”
Opening kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Hornet Stadium in Bryant. All fans must purchase tickets online for Friday’s game at gofan.co/app/school/AR4648. The Arkansas Activities Association requires all postseason tickets to be purchased online and there will be no cash sale of tickets at the gate.