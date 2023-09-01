BRYANT - Friday will be a battle of two football giants in Saline County as Christian Brothers (St. Louis) makes its way to Bryant for Week 1.
The Cadets are the three-time defending Missouri state champion and currently ranked No. 2 in the state, second only to Kansas City.
“I know they have a guy at receiver that is going to Ohio State,” said first-year Head Coach Quad Sanders. “They have won three straight state championships and are ranked in the high school top 50. They have some really good talent, but that is about all I know. We are trying to watch film and get comfortable knowing what they try to do. It’s going to be a tough task.”
The Cadets took down Carmel last week, winning 55-28 after posting 21 points in the first and fourth quarters.
Wide receiver 4-star recruit Jeremiah McClellan scored three touchdowns for the Cadets as he pads his recruiting sheet. Two came on the ground and one receiving.
McClellan also had a fourth score called back on a penalty. He would finish the win with five catches for 80 yards and four carries for an additional 64.
Fellow Division I recruit and receiver Corey Simms led the Cadets with nine catches for 152 yards, both of which were career highs. He also added a touchdown to the mix.
Five-time defending state champion Bryant was strong in its opener, as well, pulling away in the second half and extending its instate winning streak to 54 games.
“A win is a win, but it is always good to win the first one,” Sanders said. “I hope it doesn’t feel any different than the other ones until the last one. But it was a great win and a great way to start off the season, especially with all the offseason stuff going on. It is on to the next game now.”
Sanders added that his club had the ball only three times in the first half and could not escape the field on defense early.
Bryant would eventually down rival Benton 35-6 in the much-anticipated Salt Bowl.
“We couldn’t get any rhythm,” Sanders said. “It really wasn’t the offense that was the problem. The defense kept us on the field. Every time we had a chance to stop them, we either gave up a first down or have a penalty for a first down.”
Sanders said his focus for this week is to make sure his team is simply disciplined.
“I want them to work on doing everything right,” Sanders said. “Not try to go out of our way to make a play and hurt the integrity of the offense or defense.”
Getting off the field on defense is a major focus, as well.
“I’m going to challenge them to get off the field,” Sanders added. “On offense, I want us to be able to capitalize on big plays or sustain long drives and come up with points.”
Bryant dominated the second half of the Salt Bowl defensively after allowing 142 yards to Benton through two quarters. The Panthers would finish with 188 total yards compared to Bryant’s 344.
Quarterback Jordan Walker was strong, completing 14 of 20 passes for 152 yards and three scores. The gunslinger also led on the ground with 69 yards on 16 carries.
Running back James Martin showed off his receiving skills with a team-best six catches for 63 yards and a score. Senior Mytorian Singleton followed with five catches for 60 yards and two scores in the win.
Bryant will kick off at 7 tonight at home against Christian Brothers.