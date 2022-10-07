The Bryant Hornets (4-0, 2-0) have exerted their dominance through four games this season, outscoring their opponents 142-51.
Coming off a blowout win over Jonesboro on the road last week, the Hornets have now won 46 straight against Arkansas teams dating back to 2018.
This week Bryant returns home for only its second time this season as Little Rock Central comes to town with a lackluster 0-5 showing.
Central has not scored more than 14 points in a game this year and has been outmatched 238-27 in its losses.
Central took a beating last week, falling to Northside 61-7 at home.
The Tigers gained only 85 yards in the loss, snapping the ball 43 times on offense.
Central would give up 391 yards and 19 first downs while also being penalized eight times for 30 yards.
Central also turned the ball over six times, four on lost fumbles. On the year the Tigers have coughed up the rock 21 times through five games.
Also, the Tigers have gained more than 100 yards in a game only once this year.
The Hornets made things look simple last week as sophomore quarterback Jordan Walker completed 20 of 28 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown. The first-year starter also led the team in rushing with 63 yards on seven carries.
Running back James Martin followed with two scores and 53 yards on nine carries in the win.
Out wide, Mytorian Singleton snatched eight catches for 70 yards for the Hornets.
Bryant put up more than 430 yards of offense on Jonesboro, while allowing less than 200 on defense.
Penalties, something Head Coach Buck James has harped on all year, continued to roll in as the Hornets were flagged six times for 40 yards in the win.
Through four games the Hornets have been flagged 17 times for 117 yards, many coming on false starts at the line.
Sitting at 2-0 in 7A Central action, the Hornets have their eyes fixed on another conference championship and are hopeful for a fifth straight 7A state title.
Remaining games include Southwest next Friday and then home contests with Cabot on homecoming, Conway and a road tilt with rival North Little Rock.
James has referred to the the final three weeks of the season as “the gauntlet,” knowing the toughest teams in the Central hang in the balance on the Hornets way to the playoffs.
Kickoff for tonight’s match with Central is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Hornet Stadium.