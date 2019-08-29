Every Bryant Hornet shot under 80 and junior Logan McDonald and sophomore Daniel Taylor tied for medalist honors in leading the Hornets to victory at the Bryant Invitational at Longhills Golf Course Monday in Benton.
Both McDonald and Taylor shot 2-under 70s on the day, but McDonald took the match winning the playoff hole.
The Bryant duo wasn’t the only Hornets to shoot well on the day, as junior Andrew Gaspard shot a 77 and junior Cameron McDonald a 78 to round out the Hornets’ winning score of 295. Sophomore Landon Wallace threw in a 79 to put all five golfers under 80 for the first time this season.
After Bryant’s 295, Cabot wasn’t far behind with a 297 for runner-up honors, while Conway and North Little Rock both shot 307s to tie for third. Benton finished fifth with a 322, while El Dorado (337) and Little Rock Central (374) brought in the rear.
For Benton, senior Ethan Bearden led the way with a 2-over 74, while senior Corbin Beard shot an 80, senior Max Bell an 81 and senior Grant Berry an 87 for the 322. Junior Anderson Dingus shot an 89, which did not count toward the team score.
For the girls, two Lady Hornets shot really well as sophomore Caitlin LaCerra had an 80 to take medalist honors and senior Brooklyn Waller an 85, but Bryant finished fourth overall with a score of 284 as freshman Taylor Moore’s 119 finished out the scoring. Special to The Saline Courier
From left, Bryant sophomore Landon Wallace, junior Cameron McDonald, junior Logan McDonald, sophomore Daniel Taylor and junior Andrew Gaspard pose after winning the Bryant Invitational Monday at Longhills Golf Course in Benton. Logan McDonald and Taylor both shot 2-under 70s, with McDonald winning in a playoff.
Cabot won the match with a score of 250, while El Dorado (275) and North Little Rock (281) took second and third, respectively.
Benton junior Gianna Miceli was the lone Lady Panther to golf, and she shot a 93.
Bryant also played this past Saturday at the Wampus Cat Invitational in Conway, with the boys finishing third overall with a 325. Gaspard led the way with a 71, Logan McDonald had a 78, Taylor an 81 and Cameron McDonald a 95. For the girls, LaCerra and Waller both shot 92s.
Benton returns to action on Thursday, hosting North Little Rock at Longhills, while Bryant takes the rest of the week off until playing Benton on Tuesday at Hurricane Golf & Country Club.