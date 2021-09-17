BLAKE EVERETT

Bryant senior receiver Blake Everett, right, hauls in a catch in a 58-7 victory over the Marion Patriots two weeks ago at Hornet Stadium. Everett had two touchdown receptions in the win. Bryant will head to Longview, Texas, today to take on the Longview Lobos with kickoff coming at 7:30 p.m.

The Bryant Hornets travel to Longview, Texas, today to take on the Longview Lobos in their last nonconference game of the regular season. Read full preview in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 