The Bryant Hornets got the win Friday, despite not having many offensive chances against Southwest in 7A Central Conference action.
Coming in, the Hornets knew the Gryphons would control the clock for most of the game. Bryant had the ball for five full drives and scored on all of them, moving to 6-0 with the 35-8 win.
“I thought we hit on all cylinders offensively,” said Head Coach Buck James. “I thought we executed well. We looked like a fine-tuned machine against a really athletic football team.”
The Hornets (6-0, 4-0), winning their 48th consecutive game against instate opponents, battled the halfback dive all night from Southwest’s flex bone offense. Unfortunately for the Gryphons, they were not able to get much out of the numerous long drives.
Bryant forced a punt on the game’s opening drive before using six plays to go 48 yards for the score. Running back Chris Gannaway ran untouched from 6 yards for the game’s first score.
Bryant would lead 7-0 with 3:20 left in the quarter.
The Hornets added on later with a 56-yard strike from Jordan Walker to Mytorian Singleton on the first play of the drive. Bryant led 14-0 at that point.
With Southwest unable to find the end zone in the first half, Bryant made the most of its limited possessions, scoring a third touchdown late in the second.
Running back James Martin would run three straight times, lastly finding the goal line from 2 yards out. Bryant led 21-0 with under a minute to go in the half.
The Hornet scoring drive was set up by a 61-yard punt return from Drake Fowler that ended at the Gryphons 11.
Bryant would lead 21-0 at the break after running only 10 plays for 115 yards. The Hornets controlled the ball for only 3 minutes and 13 seconds of the first half.
The second half would be much like the first as the Hornets opened the quarter with a 15-yard TD pass from Walker to Cason Trickey. Bryant would lead 28-0 with 9:37 to tick in the third.
Following a forced punt, Bryant would put its last points on the board with a 4-yard TD run from Martin with 5 minutes to go.
Southwest would spark some momentum following Bryant’s fifth touchdown as a Gryphon recovered a fumbled punt. The miscue would lead to Southwest’s lone score, a 4-yard run from Luther Tucker. Tucker would convert the 2-point try making it 35-8.
Southwest would recover the ensuing kickoff but could not score as Bryant forced a fumble moments later before eventually running out the rest of the game clock.
Bryant ended the second half with a little more time of possession, controlling the rock for 5 minutes and 35 seconds.
With his defense on the field most of the night, James was pleased with the performance, but said there is plenty to improve on.
“It is very hard to get prepared for that offense in one week,” James said. “We just bent too much. They ran the clock and that was their game plan. We made adjustments at the half. To say we played poorly on defense wouldn’t be correct, but we didn’t play great.
“We were able to keep them off the scoreboard for the most part, which is hard in this class. Overall we played well on both sides.”
Bryant cut down on its penalties after only being flagged twice in the game, something James is happy to finally see.
“It is about time,” he said. “I’m glad we improved.”
Walker finished with 97 yards and two TDs on 4 of 5 passing. James Martin led all rushers for Bryant with 56 yards and a score on seven touches. Gannaway followed with 22 yards and a score on four carries.
Singleton finished with a catch, 60 yards and a score in the win.
Bryant moves into the last third of the season next week with a visit from Cabot on homecoming. The Panthers routed Central 49-13 to improve to 6-1 overall, also 4-0 in the Central with Bryant.
“They are playing good football,” James said. “They are big and strong and can run the football. Their quarterback and both lines are very good. It is going to be a big challenge. These last three games is where you make your money. Our team has to really step up next Friday night.”
Kickoff will immediately follow homecoming festivities next week. The ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m.