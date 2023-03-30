EDWIN IBARRA

Bryant sophomore Edwin Ibarra, 7, competes in a match earlier this season. The Hornets shut out the Central Tigers 3-0 on Tuesday in 6A Central Conference play. 

 

LITTLE ROCK – The Bryant Hornets soccer team improved to 2-0-1 in the 6A Central Conference with a 3-0 shutout over the Central Tigers Tuesday in Little Rock, improving the Hornets overall record to 4-2-4, while Central drops to 2-2-2, 0-1-2. 

