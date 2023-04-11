BRYANT – Two Bryant Hornets combined for a three-hit shutout this past Friday in a 5-0 win over the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats in 6A Central Conference play at Hornet Field in Bryant. It was sophomore starter Ridge Southerland and junior reliever Jace Ruffner shutting the Wildcats down with the Hornets outhitting NLR 8-3 overall.
Hornets nix NLR in shutout
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
