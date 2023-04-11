JACE RUFFNER

Bryant junior Jace Ruffner receives a throw for a force out in a 5-0 win over North Little Rock Friday at Hornet Field in Bryant. Ruffner also threw 2.2 scoreless innings for the save. 

 

BRYANT – Two Bryant Hornets combined for a three-hit shutout this past Friday in a 5-0 win over the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats in 6A Central Conference play at Hornet Field in Bryant. It was sophomore starter Ridge Southerland and junior reliever Jace Ruffner shutting the Wildcats down with the Hornets outhitting NLR 8-3 overall.

