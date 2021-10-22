GAVIN BURTON

Bryant senior linebacker Gavin Burton, 17, makes a tackle in a win over Central two weeks ago. The Hornets hit the road to Cabot to take on the Panthers in 7A Central Conference play.

The Bryant Hornets hit the road tonight to take on the Cabot Panthers in 7A Central Conference action to begin their three-game gauntlet to end the regular season. Read full preview in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.