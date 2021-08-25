Salt Bowl PC

From left, Bryant Head Coach Buck James and Hornet senior offensive linemen Will Diggins and Brooks Edmonson, and Benton senior safety Cain Simmons, senior wide receiver Cameron Harris and Benton Head Coach Brad Harris at the Salt Bowl Press Conference this past Tuesday at the new Saline County Career Technical Campus in Benton. The rivals will play in Salt Bowl XXII Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

The Benton Panthers and Bryant Hornets participated in the Salt Bowl Press Conference Tuesday at the Saline County Career Technical Campus in Benton. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 