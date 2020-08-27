The Benton Panthers and Bryant Hornets kicked off Salt Bowl week with the Salt Bowl Press Conference at the Benton Event Center Tuesday. The first game of the season for both rivals, the Salt Bowl will kick off Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock at 7:30 p.m.
But this year is unlike any other in the Salt Bowl’s history. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19, extra precautions will be taken in an attempt to protect players, coaches, cheer, band and fans this year. It was unsure the Salt Bowl, which the theme this year is “Saltier Together,” would even be played at all because of the virus.
“It is a different year, definitely, but this is just another example of the commitment of two great schools, communities that come together still to try to put on the Salt Bowl,” Benton Coach Brad Harris said. “With the help of Shane Broadway (Salt Bowl organizer), Coach (Scott) Neathery (Benton athletic director), Mike Lee (Bryant AD) with the administration with Benton and Bryant, we’re able to pull it off.”
Bryant Coach Buck James concurred as the Hornets, or any high school team in Arkansas, didn’t get the offseason work squads are used to in normal times.
“This year without team camps and 7-on-7, it’s a whole different climate,” James said. “Our kids right now, we feel like we’re where we should be at the end of spring football. It’s not like we’ve been able to do a whole lot of tackling. Our kids are still getting better every day.”
It should be interesting as both teams have made it to the title game the past two seasons, with Bryant winning back to back 7A championships and Benton runner-up both years in the 6A. It’s been the Salt Bowl kicking off both years.
“Obviously Benton and Bryant have been in the state championship game the last couple of years and this is a springboard for our seasons,” James said. “Our teams prepare for this game and I think it makes us go to another level.”
Due to COVID-19, which has totaled nearly 60,000 cases in the state since the pandemic began in March and taken over 700 Arkansas lives, seating at the over 50,000 capacity War Memorial Stadium will be limited to just 12,000. The Salt Bowl consistently doubles that number and has broken the 30,000 mark a few times.
“It’s not going to be a Salt Bowl of years past when you have 20,000-plus fans,” Harris said, “but it’s still a great rivalry game. That’s going to be the key, that our kids get to play. Our kids grow up each year wanting to play in this ball game.”
Bryant record-breaking passer, senior quarterback Austin Ledbetter, can attest to Harris’ statement.
“Salt Bowl to me is like a holiday,” Ledbetter said. “I’ve been going to the Salt Bowl ever since I was a little kid. I’ve lived in Bryant my whole life so the Salt Bowl means everything to me. I got to punt in the Salt Bowl my sophomore year and I looked up in the crowd and saw 30,000, 40,000 people. It made my heart drop.
“I’m excited. I’m excited to play football. I’m really confident in our team this year. I hope it’s a great Salt Bowl this year.”
Looking to break Benton records his senior season, Panther senior quarterback Garrett Brown said the game is good for the community, but he’s also ready to end Bryant’s dominance in the Salt Bowl thus far.
“It means a lot to our community because we have a ton of little kids that come to our games to watch us and support what we do,” Brown said. “Breaking a streak that’s been there 17, 18 years with Bryant winning would be great to see. I think we can win this game this year.”
Benton senior offensive and defensive lineman Kyree Watkins said the Salt Bowl is more than just a game of bragging rights.
“The Salt Bowl is more than just a rivalry we play every year,” Watkins said. “I feel like it runs a lot deeper than what people think, to Benton and Bryant both, to see who is the best team in Saline County.”
Bryant defensive lineman Rodricho Martin brings up memories when thinking of the Salt Bowl.
“The Salt Bowl means a lot to me,” Martin said. “I’ve been going to the Salt Bowl since I was a little kid in the stands. I always said that one day I hope to get to play. I remember sophomore year Coach James telling us it’s going to be a different situation. Coming out of the tunnel was crazy. People were screaming, the band was playing. I felt like we were at a college football game.”
As for Saturday’s game, pay-per-view will be available for $50 at saltbowlar.com. Tickets to the game will only be sold at Big Red Stores for $10, though there will be no T-shirt this year. All guests are required to wear a mask at all times except when consuming food or beverage, which are limited to pre-packaged items. Gates to the stadium will open at 5:30 p.m. and social distancing will be practiced.
“It takes a lot of people to get this thing going and we appreciate it,” James said of the Salt Bowl. “From the coaching staff to all the players, it’s a phenomenal event. This will be my fifth one and the undertaking and the volume of everything that happens is unbelievable.”
Beginning the football season during a pandemic is tough, but Harris is hopeful it translates into a difference outcome.
“We’re fortunate enough to be in the state championship game the last several years and I think you get as much talk about the Salt Bowl as you do state championships in this area,” Harris said. “It’s a strange year with the 2020 stuff so hopefully something strange can happen in our favor and maybe we can win a Salt Bowl for the first time in several years.”