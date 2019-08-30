Heading into their final Salt Bowls, four Saline County players talked about what the game meant to them at the Salt Bowl Press Conference at the Benton Event Center this past Tuesday. Bryant seniors Jake Meaders and Darrick Rose Jr. represented the Hornets, while Benton seniors Peyton Hudgins and Gavin Wells spoke for the Panthers.
Benton made it to the title game last year, falling to Greenwood, while Bryant won its first-ever state championship with a 27-7 victory over North Little Rock in the 7A final.
“I’ve grown up in Bryant my whole life and for me to be a part of this and play in this game is a big deal,” Meaders said of the Salt Bowl. “I remember when I was probably 5 or 6 years old, just being in the stands and thinking, ‘those guys are grown men.’”
Meaders, a receiver, was third in the county and led the Hornets with 44 catches, adding 588 yards and five touchdowns last season, and will be the Hornets’ focal point in the flat.
“All the hours we put in every summer and everything, it definitely makes us look forward to this game Week 1,” he said, “and obviously against a great opponent like Benton makes things even better. I’ve known Gavin and Peyton for a while now, so it’s a lot of my friends I’m getting to play against, too.
“Our coaches do a great job of getting us prepared because we are still 16-, 17-year-old kids, so showing up to practice and doing what they say may not always be what we want to do, but they do a good job of getting us motivated and ready to play. I’m ready for the game and ready to finally get out there on the field.”
For Benton’s Hudgins, it will be his first Salt Bowl to play in as he has been nixed the previous two seasons due to a broken collar bone in preseason action. Hudgins is vying for the starting quarterbacks spot, but is also a talented receiver.
“This is my first Salt Bowl,” Hudgins said. “It was kind of tough having to go through the last two years not being able to play in it because it’s something I’ve dreamed of doing ever since I was little. Now it’s finally here, if I can make it through these last two days,” he said jokingly.
“I feel like this year our team is more prepared than it’s ever been. We’re very prepared to listen to our coaches and all of our players are locked in. It’s going to be a show Friday.”
Rose, a cornerback, knows his opponents well as he led the Hornets with 14 pass breakups a season ago, adding 23 tackles, four for loss, and two interceptions.
“Growing up playing with Jake and Gavin on little league, and then coming up my sophomore year sitting the bench, but enjoying the atmosphere,” he said. “Now that I’m a senior, it’s my last ride and I can’t wait to get out there. Being the No. 1 team out there, there’s pressure.”
Rose will be going against a potent Panthers’ passing attack.
“I do have a big job this weekend guarding a couple of Benton receivers, but the receiving corps I practice against, I feel like I’m ready for it.”
One Panther receiver Rose may have to cover is Wells, who led Saline County with 56 receptions, adding 660 yards and five TDs. Wells said he’s up to the challenge.
“This is my third Salt Bowl I’m going to play in and I’m ready to go,” Wells said. “I hope I get to go against Darrick the whole game.”
The Hornets and Panthers will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.