With both the Bryant Hornets and Benton Panthers reaching their respective title games last year, tonight’s Salt Bowl XX has just a tad more hype than previous Salt Bowls past. The Hornets won their first-ever state title, routing the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats 27-7 for the 7A crown, while the Panthers took state runner-up honors in a 45-14 loss to powerhouse Greenwood in the 6A championship.
And not to mention the Hornets and Panthers play in their 20th Salt Bowl, which Bryant won 28-14 last season and holds a 17-1-2 record overall including four straight wins, a year after the Salt Bowl was called shortly after halftime due to an unmaterialized gun threat, but still sent the War Memorial Stadium crowd of 38,215 into chaos during a surreal scene of fans running across the bleachers.
The Hornets, 11-2 last season, lost the majority of their offensive and defensive line starters, which could pose a problem up front.
“We have five returning starters on both sides of the ball,” Bryant Coach Buck James said. “It’s not a team that has a lot of wealth on the offensive and defensive lines. We have one offensive lineman returning, we have one defensive lineman returning - Tanner Wilson and Austin Bailey. That’s been our big cog, that’s what we’ve been working on to get those guys ready to play a game.”
Not only are most of the lines inexperienced, the Hornets also lost all-time leading rusher Latavion Scott (1,787 yards, 24 touchdowns) and quarterback Ren Hefley (1,547 yards, 15 TDs). Junior Austin Ledbetter, getting some good experience last season, will start at QB after throwing for 552 yards and four TDs. Senior Ahmad Adams take over for Scott after rushing for 404 yards and six TDs a year ago.
Also returning for the Hornets is senior receiver Jake Meaders, who led Bryant with 44 receptions, 588 yards and five TDs.
“Our skill guys on offense are pretty much back, which is a good thing for us,” James said. Our defensive backfield and linebackers are pretty much intact with a loss of a couple of guys. Our football team has some experience. Our special teams are really the same special teams we had last year.”
James said the linebacking corps could be the strongest since he’s been at the Hornet helm, headed by Catrell Wallace, Daylon Land, Cameron Scarlett and Tristan Sehika.
“The thing that we’ve had to do is make sure complacency hasn’t become part of our mindset and get those guys to play at a very, very high level,” James said.
For Benton, 10-3 last season, Coach Brad Harris wants to carry over last season’s success.
“We lost three games last year and got beat by two state champions,” Harris said. “Bryant got us in the first game, and then Greenwood, the 6A state champion, beat us in the regular season and the finals. We felt like we had a great year. We wish we could have finished a little better and won that to bring two state championships back to Saline County. It just wasn’t in the works.”
Just like the Hornets, the Panthers lost several key players, including All-State running back Zak Wallace (1,586 yards, 22 TDs), safety Camron Ross (157 tackles), Kelby Caffery (105 tackles, 17 for loss, four sacks and five interceptions) and Kyvin Carroll (93 tackles, 16 for loss, and five sacks).
“We have five returning starters on offense and three on defense, so we’re not quite as blessed as Bryant is with having experience back, on the defensive side of the ball especially,” Harris said, “but I am very confident with the guys we’ve got coming back on both sides of the football. We’re going to be able to compete Friday night, but also for the 6A state championship this year.”
Returning for the Panthers at quarterback is junior Garrett Brown, who led Saline County with 134 completions, 2,034 yards and 17 TDs. Back healthy for the Panthers who will also see time at QB and receiver is senior Peyton Hudgins, who missed that last two seasons to a broken collar bone suffered in the preseason.
Another key returnee is senior receiver Gavin Wells, who led the county with 56 catches, adding 660 yards and five TDs. A backup to Wallace last year, senior D’Anthony Harper takes the running back reins a season after rushing for 741 yards and 10 TDs.
Even with the big defensive losses, the Panthers do return plenty with experience with Bryce Golleher, Dylan Burnham, Caleb Coffman and Trae Maxell. One weakness on the defensive side of the ball is an inexperienced secondary.
“This year we have a group of guys that have worked extremely hard to get back to where we finished last year,” Harris said. “I’m just proud of this group of guys for the offseason they’ve had. We’re not a real big team this year. Last year, we were quite a bit bigger, more physical. This year we’re not quite as big, but the work ethic in these guys that we have established these last few years has really propelled them into a team that will be very competitive this year.”
Though the Panthers may be due for a Salt Bowl win, Harris kept the rest of the season in focus.
“This is the biggest game of the year for us, but in the end it means absolutely nothing in the major goal for us winning the state championship,” he said. “Do we want to win a Salt Bowl? Yes. Benton hasn’t won one in 13 years. The last time was in 2005. The Salt Bowl has not been good to Benton. We feel like this year we’re right there on the cusp of it and hopefully we can take that away from them this year.”
The Benton Football Network will provide live radio on 106.7 FM The Ride, and live video streaming on YouTube at the Benton Football Network.