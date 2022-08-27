The four-time defending 7A state champion Bryant Hornets and 6A West Conference champion Benton Panthers will go at it once again to start the 2022 season, competing in Salt Bowl XXIII at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock today. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
Bryant Coach Buck James brought four of his players - senior offensive lineman Lawson Hutchins, senior defensive linemen Ivory Gilmore and Tyler Mosely, and senior defensive back Traylon Russ – to the Salt Bowl Press Conference this past Tuesday leading up to tonight’s big game, which the Hornets have dominated of late going 15-0-1 the past 16 games, including last year’s 42-3 win to cap a seven-game win streak. Benton Coach Brad Harris, too, brought four players to talk about the Salt Bowl, including junior transfer running back Braylen Russell, senior linebacker Jake Jones, senior receiver Donovan Pearson and senior offensive lineman Walker Davis.
The linebacker Jones has been involved in the Salt Bowl from a very young age, holding up a picture when he was at the game at 5 years old.
“The Salt Bowl is kind of like Christmas to us,” Jones said. “Work all year and that Saturday get ready to go. As I kid, my dad was a former coach here and I just remember the Salt Bowl. Being on the field and seeing that crowd and thinking, ‘man, I can’t wait until that day I get to put on the pads.’ Now it’s senior year and I’m just blessed to be in this position.”
Jones has been a force for the Panthers since his sophomore season, putting up 56 tackles, seven for lost yardage, with three sacks and 12 quarterback hurries.
“Defensively, we have Jake Jones, our starting middle linebacker back for his third year,” Harris said. “Jake is our guy, our captain of the defense. He gets everything going, plays with a lot of intensity.”
While not as involved with the Salt Bowl as long as Jones, Russ remembers his first experience before coming back as Bryant’s returning leading tackler with 75 stops, four for loss, with two sacks and two interceptions.
“I think my first year here was 2017 and I went to the Salt Bowl with my sister,” Russ said. “It was fun, a lot of energy. The Salt Bowl means a lot to the community in Bryant and brings everybody together. I know we’ve been working, they’ve been working.”
Russ will no doubt remember last season’s state championship win over Fayetteville, where he blocked a field goal to help the Hornets hold on, though he may have just been getting around to it.
“The thing about it is he had a chance to block the first two,” Coach James said of Russ. “He came over to the sidelines and said, ‘Coach, they’re not closing the gap. I can block it if you want me to.’ They had to call timeout to get me off the ground. And he blocked it. Blocked it with his chest. It turned the ballgame.”
Pearson, Benton’s leading returning receiver and third in Saline County last season with 54 catches for 767 yards and eight touchdowns, knows Bryant all too well before going to Benton. Pearson fumbled the mic as he began to speak, with Coach Harris joking he was hopeful that doesn’t happen in the Salt Bowl.
“This is probably my favorite week out of the whole year because I like going against Bryant,” Pearson said. “I grew up in Bryant, went to school in Bryant until about fifth grade and then I moved to Little Rock. Coming to Benton was a great change. I made a lot of good friends, so it’s just amazing being here now.
“The Salt Bowl is a great experience. To be able to play for the Benton community … we’ve got a good football team, they’ve got a good football team, it’ll be a dog fight from kickoff to the end of the buzzer. Just come out and watch a great football game.”
Despite the fumbled mic, Harris is ecstatic to have Pearson back.
“It’s really good to have somebody like Donovan back on our offense,” Harris said. “Last year we moved him to slot receiver (from running back) and it really paid benefits for us. He’s had a really good summer. He has not missed a workout all summer. He’s been very committed to us, so we’re really liking what we see out of his senior leadership, and really the buy-in. He’s been doing a good job on the field for us.”
The Hornet Mosely has been a versatile stalwart on the Bryant defensive line, and brings smarts to field, as well as returning his 43 tackles, 2.5 sacks and six QB hurries from last year.
“Tyler Mosely has really been a starter for us the last three years,” Coach James said. “He plays end, he plays inside, outside, he’s one of the smartest kids on the team. He’s been offered by Hendrix. That tells you a lot right there. He has been a leader for us every single day. Never misses practice. Does things the right way.”
Mosely echoed his teammate’s and opponents’ sentiments on the Salt Bowl.
“This game is very important to us, the football team, and the community,” he said. “I really hope we don’t disappoint. Saturday is going to be a night of a lot of action, a lot of hard-hitting, a physical game. There’s a lot of history and rivalry in this game. I’m just glad to be a part of it.
“We’ve been working hard the whole summer, training, preparing for this game. We hope we can showcase our talent on Saturday, so come on out this Saturday night because it’s a game you do not want to miss, at all.”
Tickets for tonight’s game are $15 at the gate. For those who cannot attend in person, it will be streamed live via M&M Productions at mmproductions.net/saltbowl22. Cost is $50 with proceeds being split between Benton and Bryant schools. Pregame coverage starts at 6:25 p.m. The game will also be carried on 103.7 The Buzz.