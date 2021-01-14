After another historic season in picking up their third straight 7A state championship, the Bryant Hornets have earned postseason honors. Read full story in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
Latest News
- Hornets place 7 on All-State team, 17 others honored
- Cobras cut down Miners after layoff
- Time change for Benton committee meetings
- Lifesavers wanted as BNFD seeks firefighters
- Bauxite High School, Miner Academy going virtual Thursday and Friday
- Harmony Grove 7th through 12th grades to go virtual through Jan. 25
- Benton nabs 1st Central win
- Hornets suffer 1st loss, cut down by Central
Most Popular
Articles
- Funeral details released for Bauxite teen killed Saturday
- Benton 9th grade facility delays opening
- Bauxite teen killed in Saturday crash
- Harmony Grove 7th through 12th grades to go virtual through Jan. 25
- Bauxite High School, Miner Academy going virtual Thursday and Friday
- Lifesavers wanted as BNFD seeks firefighters
- Closures and detours in Bryant
- Total new cases up 1,268, combined deaths up 38
- Total cases up 3,209, combined deaths up 40
- CTE Center on target for August opening
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.