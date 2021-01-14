BRYANT GROUP

Seven Bryant Hornets have been named to the 2020 All-State team, including, from left, quarterback Austin Ledbetter, receiver Hayden Schrader, and running backs Tanner Anderson and Jamarien Bracey. Others not pictured are kicker Brock Funk and defensive athletes Rodricho Martin and Koby Melton.

After another historic season in picking up their third straight 7A state championship, the Bryant Hornets have earned postseason honors. Read full story in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

