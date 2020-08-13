Just like every school sport affected by the coronavirus COVID-19 this year, it’s been no different for the Bryant Hornets football team. The Hornets are coming off their first ever undefeated season at 13-0 and have won back-to-back 7A state championships, but have gotten off to a slow start to the preseason, just like all football teams across the state.
Bryant Coach Buck James, who has led the Hornets to those back-to-back titles and a 43-8 record in his four seasons, said his team has been practicing well considering the limitations set upon the Hornets due to COVID-19.
“I think good. With everything we have to deal with and all that, I think our kids have done a tremendous job of taking care of business and doing what we need to do,” James said. “I can’t ask for any more out of them. We’re just behind with where we are normally this time of year. Our kids’ attitude and work habits have been great.”
And with the season right around the corner as the Hornets start it in the Salt Bowl with rival Benton Panthers on Saturday, Aug. 29, at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, rushing his players back into the grind is not an option.
“You can’t rush it,” James said. “We just have to do what we do and hope it comes together before we start playing games.”
It will need to come together soon as the Hornets will play in a their Blue & White game on Friday, Aug. 21, and turn around and play Pulaski Academy the next Tuesday on Aug. 24 before their matchup in the Salt Bowl on Aug. 29.
It will be a struggle to come together as the virus has taken its toll since it shut down all sports in mid-March, with teams just starting to do weight training and walkthroughs in early June before finally able to start full-contact practice this past Saturday.
“It’s just a process that has put us behind,” James said. “We didn’t do anything from March to June. We were very limited with what we could do in June. We missed all the team camps, all the 7-on-7s, spring football … tons of preparation time we just weren’t able to do because of this.
“To no fault of the kids, we’re just trying to catch up and get ourselves ready for a game and being able to compete at a high level by the time we start playing. Coaches have a sense of urgency, our kids have a sense of urgency. Football just don’t happen, it’s a process.”