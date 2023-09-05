JAMES MARTIN MYTORIAN SINGLETON

Bryant senior James Martin, 23, and Mytorian Singleton celebrate after a touchdown in a 45-31 win over Christian Brothers Friday at Hornets Stadium. 

BRYANT – The Bryant Hornets have started 2023 off victorious in their first two games after their 45-31 win over Missouri’s two-time defending state champion Christian Brothers (St. Louis) on Friday.

MYTORIAN SINGLETON

Bryant senior receiver Mytorian Singleton, 3, runs after a catch in the fourth quarter of the Hornets 45-31 win over the Christian Brothers (St. Louis) Cadets Friday at Hornet Stadium. 
TADYVUAN WILSON

Bryant sophomore TaDayVuan Wilson, 20, celebrates after intercepting a pass late in the fourth quarter of a 45-31 win over Christian Brothers Friday at Hornet Stadium. Wilson’s interception ultimately sealed the win for Bryant. 