BRYANT – The Bryant Hornets have started 2023 off victorious in their first two games after their 45-31 win over Missouri’s two-time defending state champion Christian Brothers (St. Louis) on Friday.
Bryant never trailed in its first home game of the season, sending the Cadets back north with their first loss of the year.
“It is always a good feeling to win, especially when you are playing a team of their caliber,” said Head Coach Quad Sanders. “It doesn’t write our story or tell our fate. We still have to be able to come out and execute against everybody else.”
The victory keeps Bryant’s 24-game winning streak alive. The Hornets are also owners of a 54-game winning streak against Arkansas teams.
Bryant opened the contest with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Walker to Mytorian Singleton to lead 7-0 with 10:13 left in the first.
Christian Brothers would answer quickly with a 14-yard TD strike of its own to tie things with 8:12 left to tick in the first.
The Walker-Singleton connection would continue to win over the top as Bryant was ahead 14-7 quickly on a 62-yard pass-and-catch from the duo.
After missing a field goal attempt on their next drive, Bryant would hold the Cadets off the board before running back James Martin bolted 31 yards for the score with 1:53 left in the quarter. Bryant would lead 21-7.
After taking over a fumble recovery, Bryant would settle for a 26-yard field goal from junior Jackson Cook to lead 24-7 with 11:12 left in the half.
Christian Brothers was able to eventually string together a successful series against Bryant, scoring on a 16-yard TD catch from Jeremiah McClellan, an Ohio State commit.
Bryant would continue to dominate, adding two more scores to the Cadets lone TD to lead 38-21 at the break.
Starting with the ball after the half, the Cadets struck quickly on a 36-yard TD pass with 7:14 left in the third.
Bryant would still lead 38-28.
Not to be outdone, Bryant would strike on its first play following the kickoff as James Martin trucked 64 yards for the touchdown and 45-28 lead with 7:04 left in the third.
Despite the many scores throughout three frames, the fourth would go scoreless on both sides as the score settled at 45-31 following a Cadets field goal to end the third.
Martin stole the show, rushing for 168 yards and two scores on the night. Backup 4-star recruit Daniel Anderson also shined, rushing near the century mark for the Hornets.
“If you talk about James, you have to throw Daniel in the mix as well,” Sanders said. “But James broke off some huge, physical runs, but Daniel did the same thing.
“Daniel has always been the body size and type that everybody wants to recruit,” Sanders said. “I expect him to keep growing and we will see where the year finishes for him.”
Anderson still has a whole year left with the Hornets after the 2023 season.
Walker, too, impressed with his 282 yards on 11 of 23 passing. He would also strike for two scores in the win.
“This is huge for Jordan,” Sanders said. “The key for him is knowing where to go with the football, knowing where the defense is going pre-snap and cleaning up his footwork.”
Singleton was loud early, ending his night with six catches and two scores to go with 155 yards. The senior receiver collected five catches, both scores and 141 yards in the first half.
The Hornets will take their winning streaks into Week 2 with a visit from another reigning state champion -- Parkview.
The Patriots come to town Friday with kickoff set for 7 p.m.