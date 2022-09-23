Across the entire state and every class, only five teams have played two games or fewer this season.
Bryant is one of them.
Since beating Benton to start the year in Week 0, the Hornets have taken the field only one other time in competitive play. With a scheduled bye last Friday, the Hornets are prepared for action this week as Northside makes the trek to Saline County.
“They are a very athletic football team with a very good quarterback and running back and offensive line,” said Head Coach Buck James. “They can score a lot of points. They are very athletic on defense with a few returning starters. They have also given up a lot of points.”
James pointed out that the Grizzlies give up a lot of points but only in spurts.
“On defense we have a big challenge in trying to stop their offensive weapons,” James added.
Northside (1-2) is led by quarterback Marion “Pum” Savoy this year.
In the team’s only win thus far, Savoy completed 18 passes for 220 yards. The start was a first for Savoy after starting on defense the previous two seasons.
The Grizzlies also run the ball effectively, including more than 300 yards in the win over Southside earlier this year.
Juniors Bryant Hasley and Tavarius King lead the rushing charge for Northside.
With two weeks of preparation since their last game, the Hornets have taken things back to fundamentals on the practice field, according to James.
“We are trying to do our pre-snap discipline, our in-place discipline and our post-place discipline. We have too many penalties before and after the ball is snapped. Those are things we can control. We have had first-and-25 at least three times this year,” James added. “We have to clean those things up, especially the things we can control.”
The Hornets took down Parkview in its last contest, defeating the top-ranked 5A squad 20-10 on the road two weeks ago.
Sitting at 1-0 in 7A Central play, the Hornets are looking to extend their unbeaten streak to 45 against instate opponents, which dates back to Week 10 of the 2018 season.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday under the lights of Hornet Stadium.