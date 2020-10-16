Bryant sophomore receiver Jordan Knox, 15, gets yards after a catch in a win over the Fort Smith Northside Grizzlies two weeks ago at Hornet Stadium. The Hornets will hit the road tonight to face the Little Rock Southwest Gryphons after last week’s game with Central was canceled due to COVID-19.
After getting an unscheduled bye week last week when the Central Tigers had to cancel due to COVID-19, the Bryant Hornets will travel to Little Rock to face the Southwest Gryphons in 7A Central Conference play tonight.
