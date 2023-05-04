NORTH LITTLE ROCK - After winning five straight, the Bryant Hornets have fallen into a slight skid, dropping two straight in conference action.
On Tuesday, Bryant traveled to rival North Little Rock and did not fare well at all, slipping 12-5. The loss moves Bryant to 16-7 overall and 8-5 in the 6A Central, good for third and four games back in the league behind Cabot (12-1) and Conway (11-2).
Catholic (7-6) continues to fight as it sits a game behind Bryant and a game ahead of North Little Rock (6-7) in the standings.
On Tuesday, Bryant grabbed the lead early with a run in the first inning on a wild pitch. Jordan Knox would cross on the miscue for the 1-0 Hornets lead.
Bryant would get to add to its lead before North Little Rock started rolling, adding a second run in the top of the second frame. JT Allen would score on ground out, making it 2-0 Hornets early.
The Wildcats, though, would return fire with vengeance, scoring two in the bottom of the second on a 2-RBI single, tying the score.
The Hornets would not give in, however, stealing back the lead with two runs in the third as Knox singled, leading to Hudson Thomason and Justen Myles crossing the dish. Bryant would lead 4-2 after three-and-a-half innings.
The heroics would quickly be quieted as North Little Rock stormed back with four of their own in the home half of the fourth.
The Wildcats took advantage of four singles, two errors and a sacrifice fly in the frame to take the 6-4 advantage.
The flood gates would open in the fifth when the Wildcats romped for six runs on seven hits to lead 12-4.
Bryant’s final run came in the seventh after Knox tripled and later scored on a sacrifice fly from Gideon Motes to left. The Hornets could not complete the comeback as they fell on the road.
North Little Rock owned the hitting battle, winning 12-5 in that department.
Knox provided the main spark for the Hornets, collecting two hits, two runs and an RBI in the loss.
Four Hornets hurlers were used on the hill with Eli Berry throwing 2.1 innings of work while allowing four total runs on five hits and three strikeouts.
Jace Ruffner followed with 1.2 innings, allowing six runs on seven hits.
Ridge Southerland and Grant Johnson combined for two innings of work, allowing two unearned runs on no hits and three walks.
Bryant will be back in action Thursday (originally scheduled for Friday) at home against Conway with first pitch set for 5 p.m. Conway got the best of Bryant in early April, winning 5-3 on its home field.