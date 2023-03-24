LITTLE ROCK – Competitive and high-scoring throughout, the Bryant Hornets baseball team would pull away midway and pitched four perfect innings to end an 8-5 victory over the Sylvan Hills Bears in a classic competition at Robinson High School Thursday. The Hornets remained perfect on the season at 9-0 going into today’s portion of the competition against Houston, Tennessee, at Everett Field at Panther Stadium in the Benton. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.
featured
Hornets still perfect with win over Bears
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
