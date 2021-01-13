AIDEN ADAMS

Bryant senior Aiden Adams, 20, shoots a 3-pointer in a 67-64 loss to the Central Tigers Tuesday at Hornet Arena. The Hornets suffered their first loss of the year.

The Bryant Hornets suffered their first loss of the season Tuesday, dropping a 67-64 decision to the Central Tigers in 6A Central Conference action at Hornet Arena. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

