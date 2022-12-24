DARREN WALLACE

Bryant senior Darren Wallace goes up for a bucket in a game this past week. Wallace had nine points and eight rebounds, and played well defensively in a 63-45 win over Robinson on Thursday to wrap the Bryant Hornets Classic at Hornet Arena. 

The Bryant Hornets jumped on the Robinson Senators Thursday in an eventual 63-45 victory to sweep the Bryant Hornet Classic at Hornet Arena. The Hornets would sweep the Classic, routing Neville (Monroe, La.) 67-16 on Tuesday before downing Jacksonville 48-42 on Wednesday. Thursday’s win over Robinson was also Bryant’s sixth straight win overall, putting them at 11-2 on the season.