The Bryant Hornets jumped on the Robinson Senators Thursday in an eventual 63-45 victory to sweep the Bryant Hornet Classic at Hornet Arena. The Hornets would sweep the Classic, routing Neville (Monroe, La.) 67-16 on Tuesday before downing Jacksonville 48-42 on Wednesday. Thursday’s win over Robinson was also Bryant’s sixth straight win overall, putting them at 11-2 on the season.
featured
Hornets sweep host Classic
Tags
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Hornets sweep host Classic
- Benton beats Bulldogs at home
- Bryant blows by Pats in Classic
- Big 2nd half boosts Bauxite to title game
- Community prepares ahead of dangerously low temps
- Bright Futures Benton works to make sure all kids have a Merry Christmas
- Benton cheer wins 5A state for 2nd straight season
- Hornets handle Panthers in Shootout
Most Popular
Articles
- Hornets handle Panthers in Shootout
- Community prepares ahead of dangerously low temps
- Bright Futures Benton works to make sure all kids have a Merry Christmas
- Benton may start collecting tax on Airbnb rentals in 2023
- Benton officials, residents discuss utility rate increases
- Looking for revenge, Benton hosts Bryant in Shootout
- Benton cheer wins 5A state for 2nd straight season
- Big 2nd half boosts Bauxite to title game
- Downtown Benton Ice Skating Rink returns this Friday
- Bryant bests Benton in 2nd straight
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.