LITTLE ROCK - The Bryant Hornets swept their way through their second straight 7-on-7 Shootout of the South championship with a 32-21 victory over Little Rock Christian in the title game Saturday at Pulaski Academy in Little Rock.
“We continued to grow as a team,” Bryant first-year Head Coach Quad Sanders, the former defensive coordinator for the Hornets, said. “We didn’t quite create the depth I was hoping for, but a lot of guys that didn’t play last year stepped up into some major roles and were major factors. We found some more playmakers and the next thing will be creating depth.”
Bryant quarterback Jordan Walker would take the Top Gun Award as the best quarterback, while Drake Fowler was the Outstanding Defensive Player and the top defensive back.
Walker was happy with the competition, but is looking to lead the Hornets to their sixth straight state title in the fall.
“It was a lot of competition, but every team here came to compete,” Walker said in an interview after title game. “I love the competition. It’s just the competitive drive in me. I don’t like it easy. It was just fun with this atmosphere out here. All these people cheering for you and you know you have a whole city behind you.
“It just makes us want to work harder. We want to win championships, but we want to win a bigger one than this one right here. It’s definitely going to be tough. We’re going to have to keep working. We’re going to have to stay in the weight room and practice hard like we do every day.”
Sanders said his quarterback led the way on the offensive side of the ball.
“Everybody knows the story of Jordan,” the Coach said. “He was on and off as a starter last year and got pulled in the state championship game. He led the whole show the whole time on Day 2 (Saturday).”
As for Fowler and his honor, that’s just Drake being Drake.
“Drake made some big plays, but that’s what Drake does,” Sanders said. “If you put the ball in his area too many times, he’s going to intercept it. If you keep trying him, he’s going to make you pay. He’s an opportunist.”
The Hornets would go 5-0 in pool play, 2-0 in regional bracket action and 3-0 in the Championship Bracket, including a 15-14 victory over the Conway Wampus Cats in the semifinals. Former Bryant Coach Buck James, leading the Hornets to five straight 7A state titles, is now the head coach for Conway.
“I don’t think Buck had to go to Conway to make Conway a rivalry,” Sanders explained. “I think that’s just something that naturally happens with them being Week 10 every year and we’re both pretty good. Most of the time that’s the conference championship game if all goes to plan.
“I’m sure Buck being there added a little fuel to the guys. Buck’s a great coach and he’s always going to be my mentor. He’s someone I’m always going to lean on, but the kids always look for something and that happened to be a reason. Conway is always good so it’s always going to be a good game, too.”
The Hornets began their run in pool play with a 42-28 victory over Harding Academy, followed by a 42-14 win over Sheridan, 21-9 over Parklane, Mississippi, 30-25 over Catholic and 41-18 over Texarkana.
In regional bracket play, Bryant beat North Little Rock 30-11 before downing Marion 46-32 to reach the Championship Bracket, where the Hornets beat Keller, Texas, 35-24 before edging Conway in the semis and handling LRC in the title game.
Not only did Walker and Fowler shine on the field, but Sanders was happy with some other Hornets not getting a lot of action last season.
“A lot of guys stepped up with little to no playing time last year and were able to make huge plays for us, one of them being Tristen Knox,” he said. “He’s a safety but we started working him at corner in some big games. You’re talking about the semifinals and finals, he played corner and safety. That was huge for us. Jayden Welch was another one who stepped into the nickel role and guarded some of their best receivers. Those two stuck out.
“On the offensive side of the ball, Shawn Rycraw, who didn’t play much at all last year, had some huge catches. I think he made the game-time catch against Conway and the game-sealing catch against Little Rock Christian. Those are huge plays.”