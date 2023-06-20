BRYANT SHOOTOUT SOUTH

The Bryant Hornets celebrate their second straight 7-on-7 Shootout of the South championship this past weekend at Pulaski Academy in Little Rock. 

LITTLE ROCK - The Bryant Hornets swept their way through their second straight 7-on-7 Shootout of the South championship with a 32-21 victory over Little Rock Christian in the title game Saturday at Pulaski Academy in Little Rock. 

JORDAN WALKER

Bryant’s Jordan Walker, right, stands with former Arkansas Razorback and current Pulaski Academy Coach Anthony Lucas after earning the Top Gun Award helping the Hornets to the 7-on-7 Shootout of the South title this past weekend for the second straight season. 
DRAKE FOWLER

Bryant’s Drake Fowler, left, stands with former Arkansas Razorback and current Pulaski Academy Coach Anthony Lucas after earning the Outstanding Defensive Player helping the Hornets to the 7-on-7 Shootout of the South title this past weekend for the second straight season.

