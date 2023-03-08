JORDAN KNOX

Bryant senior Jordan Knox, 4, does a flip as the Hornets celebrate a 9-3 win over Bentonville West Friday in the FCA Classic at Everett Field at Panther Stadium in Benton. The Hornets have started the season 4-0. 

BENTON – The Bryant Hornets are off to a good start to the season, sweeping their way through the Panther/Yellowjacket FCA Classic at Everett Field at Panther Stadium in Benton. Opening the Classic with an 11-2 rout over Lake Hamilton last Monday and 6-4 win over Valley View on Tuesday, the Hornets capped the Classic with a 9-3 win over Bentonville West on Friday before beating Brookland 7-2 on Saturday. 

