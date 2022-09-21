HORNET LOGO

The Bryant boys cross country squad came to close, but would settle for second at the 2022 Bison Invitational (5,000 meter) at Harding University Saturday in Searcy. The Hornets took second with 48 points, with Mountain Home winning the meet with 38. No one else was close as Lake Hamilton was third (107), Conway fourth (120) and Vilonia (128) rounded out the top five for fifth, while Benton’s 251 points was good for eighth out of 18 teams. Catholic’s Elias Found won the boys side in a time of 15:57.8, 18 seconds faster than the runner-up.