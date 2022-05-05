LOGAN WHITE

Bryant senior Logan White throws a pitch in a 9-5 win over the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats Wednesday on senior night. White earned the win in the Hornets’ fifth straight.

The Bryant Hornets won their fifth straight contest in a 9-5 win over the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats Wednesday on senior night at Hornet Field in Bryant. Read full story in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.