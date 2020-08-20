While the Bryant Hornets open its preseason play tonight in Little Rock to face the Pulaski Academy Bruins in a benefit game to begin their quest for three straight state titles, it will have a different look at home once the season officially starts due to the coronavirus COVID-19.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson released the Directive for Large Outdoor Venue and Large Indoor Venue Plans for School-Sponsored Team Sports this past Friday to give schools some guidance in navigating through the current pandemic, with the coronavirus killing over 600 Arkansans, over 170,000 Americans and well over 750,000 deaths globally.
“We’re going to do what the guidelines say we need to do,” Bryant Athletic Director Mike Lee said. “We’re going to do a tape off every other row, which prevents people from sitting on those rows. And then we’ll do the social distancing on the rows you’re able to sit on. Family members can sit together and distance away from non-family members.”
The directive states there should be a 6-foot physical distance from other spectators at all times, with family groups allowed to sit next to each other. Bleacher seating should be restricted such that every other row is unoccupied and there is allowed a 66-percent capacity at events, though the directive did note that social distancing may require closer to a 25- to 50-percent capacity.
All attendees are required to wear a face covering or mask covering ones nose and mouth, except for children under the age of 10 years old.
As the season carries on, Lee explained what the ticket situation will look like.
“We will give our visitors an allotment of tickets,” he said. “We will limit the number of their people we will bring to our stadium, which is in correlation with the guidelines. We will pre-sell all tickets at Hornet Stadium for Friday night football. If you don’t have a ticket when you ride to Hornet Stadium, you’re not getting in.”
Lee also said there will be a first-come, first-serve option, but those tickets may be very limited. With Hornet Stadium’s 3,000-seat capacity which would be cut down to 1,000 at a 33-percent rate, there may not be many tickets left after supplying the parents first.
“At some point it will be, but we’re going to take care of parents of athletes, parents of cheer and dance members, parents of band members … the kids that are executing a game-night role, we’ll take care of their parents first.,” Lee said. “We will proceed from there. At some point in time it will be a first-come, first-serve option, but we’re not exactly sure how many tickets we’re going to have it this time.”
Though there will be a quota of tickets a family can purchase for athletes, spirit and band, Lee isn’t able to give that number yet. .
“Not at this time,” he said. “I have a pretty good idea, but it’s not 100 percent solid because I haven’t talked to my band director and my ROTC people.”
Also per the directive, no spirit or band will travel to away games. There will be concessions, but they will be limited, as well.
“We will have concession items,” Lee said. “Everything that we offer will be prepackaged. It’s got to meet the restaurant guidelines.”
Hot dogs and hamburgers will be available, but they won’t be fresh off the grill.
“We’re still going to do those items on Friday nights, but they’ll all be prepackaged,” Lee said.
Lee said pre-sell tickets will be available at Bryant High School and the athletic director’s office, but also, “There won’t be a lot of tickets. Once we work through all of our game-day participants families, there won’t be much left. We just don’t have a facility big enough to allow for it.”
There will also not be district passes or senior citizen passes this season due to the pandemic.
The Hornets and Bruins begin their benefit tonight at 6 in Little Rock.