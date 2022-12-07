The Bryant Hornets had a successful week last week, winning the Searcy Classic while going 3-0. The Hornets routed host Searcy 65-36 on Tuesday, blew out the Hall Warriors 54-31 on Thursday and took down the Catholic Rockets 47-36 in Saturday’s championship game. The win puts the Hornets at 4-1 overall going into Thursday’s Charles Ripley Holiday Tournament at Little Rock Southwest High School.
Hornets take Searcy Classic
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
