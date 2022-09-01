Opening week of the 2022 football season was a fun one. With Bryant extending its winning streak against in-state opponents, to Harmony Grove clobbering Lake Village on the road and Glen Rose getting the win, the football season is looking promising for local teams.
This week poses more great competition across Saline County as well, with Benton being the only team on bye.
Here are my picks for Week 1:
Bryant (1-0) at Ryan (Denton, Texas) (0-1)
The Hornets kicked off their 2022 campaign with a dominating 38-17 win over Benton in the Salt Bowl last Saturday. The win is the eighth straight over the Panthers, dating back to a 14-14 tie in 2014.
Bryant looked strong all night, something it will need for this week’s out-of-state match at the Independence Bowl in Shreveport vs. Ryan (Denton, Texas).
Ryan is coming off a narrow defeat and will be looking for revenge against Arkansas’ top team.
Head Coach Buck James said Denton is one of the top teams in Texas and will come with all of the firepower needed Friday.
I like Bryant in this game. If turnovers are held to a minimum and Chris Gannaway and the rest of the ground game can get going strong, then the Hornets will have themselves a huge win on the road.
Taking Bryant, 34-28.
Harmony Grove (1-0) vs. Dewitt (1-0)
Harmony Grove romped all over Lake Village last week to capture its first win of the year. The Cardinals downed the Beavers behind a stellar rushing attack, running for more than 250 yards on the night.
Dewitt is coming off a 12-point win over Barton and will be looking for more.
The Dragons possess a strong and experienced backfield this season, but lack in numbers and linemen.
The Cardinals will have to take advantage of Dewitt’s weakness on the line and attack often, and they will throwing the ball just once last week, with their ground attack.
Playing at home will give the Cardinals the slight advantage but it may be tough to pull the win.
I like the home team, but it’s a close call.
Taking Harmony Grove 32-30.
Bauxite (0-1) at Monticello (1-0)
The Miners looked to be shaking some cobwebs off last week in their blowout loss to Star City.
This week, Bauxite gets a road contest at Monticello having split the previous two meetings with the opponent.
The Miners have the pieces to put together a good team this year, but everything has to be clicking. Nonconference is where those things get worked out.
This is a toss-up again, but I think the Miners still have some things to improve upon.
Taking Monticello in a 34-24 win.
Glen Rose (1-0) vs. Malvern (1-0)
Here is the game of the week for local schools.
Glen Rose and Malvern have built a fierce rivalry in recent years and each time these two go to battle it is a must-see.
Malvern holds the advantage over Glen Rose in the series, winning 8 of 12. However, Glen Rose defeated the Leopards on the road last year 30-20.
Head Coach Mark Kehner recently said he believes the Beavers are better this year than the team that went 9-3 in 2021.
Running is the key to the Beavers success since winning the 2007 state title.
The ground game will have to be stellar again this week to down Malvern.
However, the Leopards field a strong squad as well, making this game a highly anticipated contest for Week 1.
Taking the Beavers 35-28.