The Bryant Hornets continued their winning streak last week, defeating Benton 38-17 in the Salt Bowl. The win was the ninth straight over the Panthers in the annual rivalry match and 43rd straight against in-state opponents dating back to the 2018 season.
“Hopefully that win gives us some confidence this week and we can iron out some of the mistakes we made (against Benton),” said Head Coach Buck James.
Like last year, Bryant has scheduled one of the top teams in Texas to match up with in 2022 – Ryan High School, Denton, Texas. This time the contest will be played in Shreveport, Louisiana, at the Independence Bowl.
“We are going to play a great football team and if we don’t play well then it is going to be a tough night for us,” James said. “We have to play hard and physical and we have to do our jobs. I thought we did a pretty good job in the first half against Benton, but I didn’t think we played as sharp the second half. This week, we have to be able to put to halves together.”
Bryant’s 24-21 loss against Longview last year snapped a 32-game winning streak. James expects this week’s match with Denton to be similar to the contest Longview brought last year.
“It is going to be very similar,” James said. “(Denton) beat Longview last year 40-7 and (37-33 in the playoffs). They have a great program with a lot of coaches and well-funded. It will be a very tall challenge for us.”
Ryan finished last season 12-2 after having its 11-game winning streak snapped against College Station 26-21 in the state quarterfinals to end the year.
Tonight’s game will be featured among three others this weekend as part of the Battle on the Border XI. Eight of the best teams from Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma will square off.
“Area high school football fans should be excited about the return of the Battle of the Border,” said Joe Mero, assistant director of Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation. “The city of Shreveport is bringing a solid schedule of game with quality teams to Independence Stadium. We look forward to another great weekend of high school football.”
Denton brings back many key weapons on offense, including senior quarterback Khalon Davis. Davis threw for 1,993 yards and 19 touchdowns on 161 of 240 passing (67 percent) in 2021. He also was picked off six times.
Senior running back Kalib Hicks also returns after torching opponents for 1,448 yards and 18 scores last season. Hicks rushed for over 100 yards in eight games for the Raiders last year.
Senior receiver Jordan Bailey will be the top target for Davis tonight after leading the charge in 2021 with 65 catches and 723 yards. Bailey also scored six times.
“They are a lot like Longview,” James said. “They are going to run the ball and they are going to throw it deep. They have three committed kids to D-I including a receiver to TCU, a tailback committed to Oklahoma and a linebacker committed to Texas A&M. They have some very talented, high-profile kids. They are big up front, too, so we have to play well and make tackles in space. We have to play mistake-free football.
Against Benton last week, Bryant showed off its new quarterback in Jordan Walker. The gunslinger completed 12 of 19 passes for 251 yards and four touchdowns.
On the ground, Chris Gannaway led the charge with seven carries for 50 yards. Receiver Mytorian Singleton hauled in five catches for 55 yards and two scores in the win.
Ryan is led by Dave Henigan, who guided the Raiders to six undefeated regular seasons from 2015 to 2020 and seven consecutive district titles from 2015 to 2021.
Ryan is a town of nearly 140,000 people and is located a short drive from Dallas.
Tonight’s game will kick off at 7:30.