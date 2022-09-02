JORDAN WALKER

Bryant sophomore quarterback Jordan Walker, 13, throws across his body getting pressured by Benton  junior Ian Alvarez, 93, in this past Saturday’s 38-17 Hornets win over the Panthers. Bryant will take on Ryan (Denton, Texas) tonight at 7:30 at the Battle on the Border in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana.

The Bryant Hornets continued their winning streak last week, defeating Benton 38-17 in the Salt Bowl. The win was the ninth straight over the Panthers in the annual rivalry match and 43rd straight against in-state opponents dating back to the 2018 season.