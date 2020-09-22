The Bryant Hornets picked up a victory in the Gold Division this past Saturday at the Harding Bison XC Invite in Searcy, while the Benton Panthers took sixth overall out of 19 total teams. On the girls side, the Lady Hornets took sixth, with the Lady Panthers seventh out of 15 total teams for the 5,000 meter (5K) run.
“We had a very solid day,” Bryant boys Coach Steve Oury said. “Several runners had personal records. The weather was great and it was an excellent course that we had never run before. I’m proud of how we competed. Getting the victory is just gravy.
“I know some of the other teams were not at full strength, but in cross country a victory can never be taken for granted and should always be appreciated. I was hoping to see some athletes take advantage of the conditions and make some breakthroughs, and that’s what we had happen.”
The Hornets won the meet with 75 points, with Conway taking runner-up at 91 points. Jonesboro (106), Catholic (130), Episcopal (151) and Benton (159) rounded out the top six. All seven Hornets competing were in the top 35 of the meet, with senior Bresner Austin leading the way with an eighth-place finish in a time of 16:46.30. Bryant junior Chris Herrera (15th - 17:20.1) and sophomore Brady Bingaman (19th - 17:31.7) also earned top-20 finishes.
“Bresner Austin led the way for us and looked like his normal self after last week’s struggles,” Oury said. “Chris Herrera ran with confidence and looked strong. Brady Bingaman ran a huge personal record, with Jaxon Holt and Mason Lewis also getting new personal records.”
A junior, Holt took 29th in a time of 17:57.7, with senior Ammon Henderson rounding out Bryant’s scoring with a 32nd-place finish in 17:59.3. The sophomore Lewis was right behind Henderson at 18-even for 33rd, with junior Drew Macintire 46th in 18:30.2.
For the Panthers, junior Samuel Morales led the way with a 20th-place finish in 17:35.7. Senior Jesse Bennett took top-30 honors with a 26th place at 17:56.2.Benton junior Gage Epperson (42nd - 18:23.7), sophomore Ben Watson (56th - 18:59.4) and senior Russ Hooks (61st - 19:04.7 - personal record) wrapped up the scoring for the Panthers. Senior Tyler Smith (64th - 19:07.4) and senior Zac Benham (72nd - 19:25.8) also competed out of 157 runners.
“Had a couple of boys from our top 10 missing,” Benton Coach Matt Ginther said. “Had a great run by many on the team. Will Tudor got a new PR in the Black Race at 19:28. Miguel Mendez ran a great race in his first ever competition in the Black Race. Tate Ashcraft keeps improving. Boys team will continue to improve.”
For the girls, West Plains High School (Missouri) dominated with 18 points, with Valley View taking runner-up honors with 68 points. Conway (115), Jonesboro (128) and Vilonia (158) rounded out the top five, with Bryant (168) and Benton (188) taking sixth and seventh.
Leading the way for the Saline County girls was Benton senior Emma Selph, who took sixth overall in a time of 20:13.1.
“Emma had a great race and it was very tough meet,” Ginther said.
For Bryant, junior McKenzie Hicks took 18th overall in 21:32.9, with sophomore Brylee Bradford also taking top-30 with 25th overall in 22:12.1. Senior Madison Dettmer (41st - 23:06.7), sophomore Emily Miller (49th - 23:38.1) and sophomore Ashleigh Byles (59th - 24:02.3) rounded out the Lady Hornets top five. Senior Mackenzie Moore (63rd - 24:12.5) and senior Jillian Colcassure (67th - 24:24) also competed.
After Selph’s top-10 finish, Benton junior Melina West took 32nd in a time of 22:32.7. Junior Abigail McElhaney (47th - 23:31.4), sophomore Morgan Calaway (23:59.7) and junior Emma Schlitz (75th - 25:12.9) rounded out the Lady Panther top five. Sophomore Mallory Crosby (86th - 26:04.9) and junior Emily Reyes (96th - 26:52.3) also competed out of 125 total runners.
“Missing some key girls this weekend,” Ginther said. “Great weather for running. We got better this weekend.”
The Bryant Jr. Hornets also ran well, picking up a second-place finish with 88 points in the 3,200-meter run.
“Our junior boys did a great job today, with Brandon Avila and Payton Brack placing second and third,” Oury said. “Coach Sontreka Johnson and Coach Nicole Bradbury are doing a great job with that group of boys.”Both Benton and Bryant will run in the Cyclone Classic in Russellville on Saturday.