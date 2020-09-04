Unable to play a full 18 holes due to storms on Tuesday, the Bryant Hornet boys came away with a 9-hole victory at their host Bryant Invitational at Hurricane Golf & Country Club in Bryant.
Bryant senior Andrew Gaspard earned medalist honors with a 1-under 35 to help the Hornets to victory, while Bryant’s team score of 148 was eight shots better than runner-up North Little Rock (156). Conway (160), Cabot (161), El Dorado (167), Catholic (168) and the Benton Panthers (179) rounded out the scoring.
Behind Gaspard’s 35, four Bryant golfers shot below 40 for the 9-hole match. Bryant senior Logan McDonald shot a 37, which was tied for second overall at the Invite, while juniors Daniel Taylor and Landon Wallace both shot 38s to account for the Hornets low score. Junior Braedon Boyce also shot well, coming in with a 42.
Also competing for Bryant was sophomore Alex Skelley, who shot a 46. Senior Aiden Adams followed with a 47, with junior Caden Hope coming in with a 59.
For Benton on Tuesday, which also competed Thursday at Hot Springs Country Club, Panthers sophomore Whit Warford led the way with a 42, sophomore Lane Von Dresky shot a 44, sophomore Eli Cowden a 45, senior Jay Rogers a 48 and senior Anthony Miceli a 57.
On the girls side Tuesday, Cabot won the Invite with a score of 130, with Conway (142), El Dorado (143), Bryant (157), Mount St. Mary’s (166) and Central (172) following. Benton didn’t field a full team, but senior Gianna Miceli shot a 47 for the 9-hole match.
For Bryant, junior Caitlin LaCerra shot a 38, which was good for second overall and just one shot off of Cabot golfer Holly Heslep’s winning 37. Rounding out the scoring for Bryant was sophomores Taylor Moore (59) and Haylie Horn (60), while junior Lexie Tombrello came in with a 62.
For Benton on Thursday at Hot Springs Country Club, the Panthers fell to the Lakeside Rams 321-365 in the 18-hole match as Lakeside’s Wil Griffin shot a 4-under 68 to earn medalist honors.
For the Panthers, Warford led the way again with an 86, Cowden and Von Dresky both shot 91s, and Rogers shot a 97 for the 365 score. Anthony Miceli (98), sophomore Cooper Loyd (107) and freshman David Baxley (124) followed.
As the only Lady Panther competing, Gianna Miceli shot a 104.
Benton is back in action on Tuesday when the Panthers host Sylvan Hills and El Dorado at Longhills Golf Course, while Bryant also plays on Tuesday, with the junior varsity competing on the road at Conway. The Bryant varsity next plays Thursday against North Little Rock at Burns Park.