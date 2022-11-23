After sweeping their host Bryant November Invite to kick off the season last week, the Bryant Hornets would win again while the Lady Hornets took runner-up honors at the Cyclone Invitational this past Thursday in Russellville.
The Bryant boys dominated once again with 586 points, outdistancing runner-up Cabot (363.5) by over 200 points. Host Russellville (329.5) followed in third, Lake Hamilton (203) was fourth and Subiaco Academy (167) rounded out the top five out of 10 total teams.
Bryant senior Sergio Gonzalez kickstarted a plethora of first places for the Hornets in the 1-meter dive, taking the top spot with a personal record point total of 152.65. Bryant senior Hunter Heatley took third with 140.3, with sophomore Dylan Middleton fifth with a PR of 125.6.
Bryant senior Collin Thompson also took first in the 500 freestyle in dominating fashion, with his time of 5:29.58 15 full seconds ahead of the runner-up swimmer.
Senior Aidan Shaw would set a PR in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:09.51, also winning the event by three seconds.
The Bryant foursome of Ethan Eubanks, Shaw, Eli Matthews and Thompson, breaking the school record in last week’s opener, took first again in the 200-yard medley relay in a time of 1:47.90, three seconds off their record-breaking pace and almost five full seconds faster than runner-up Cabot.
It was Eubanks, Brylane Holloway, Shaw and Thompson winning the 200 free relay, too, with their time of 1:37.05 a full seven seconds faster than runner-up Cabot. The Hornets also took third with Middleton, Adam Archer, Ian Archer and Jonny Rolen finishing in 1:47.13. Bryant put three in the top five with Caden Payne, Asher Bird, Brody Hutchins and Ethan Linder taking fourth in 1:49.88.
Eubanks was less than a second from the top spot in the 50 freestyle, settling for second in 24.89, .58 seconds from the winner. Senior Brylane Holloway (25.86) and junior Jonny Rolen (26.07) were fifth and sixth, respectively.
Matthews was second in the 100 butterfly, less than a second away from first, in 1:02.38.
Thompson was third in the 200 IM in 2:17.19, with Matthews fourth in a PR of 2:17.85.
Holloway was third in the 100 freestyle in a time of 56.91. Eubanks also took a third place in the 100 backstroke in a time of 1:04.20.
The 400 free relay team of Middleton, Ian Archer, Matthews and Holloway took third in a PR time of 3:49.24.
Senior Ian Archer was fifth in the 200 freestyle in a PR time of 2:14.08.
For the girls, Cabot took the top spot with 451 points, with Bryant runner-up at 411. Russellville (387), Clarksville (188) and El Dorado (127) rounded out the top five out of 11 teams competing.
Bryant senior diver Jessica Rolen was less than a point away from a personal record in earning Bryant’s first victory in the 1-meter dive, scoring 168.6 points (previous PR of 169.45), which was three points ahead of Russellville’s Izzy Clements (165.05). Bryant junior Bailey Gould (152.75) and sophomore Addison Priddy (136.45) both set PRs in claiming fourth and fifth, respectfully.
Lady Hornet freshman Claire Matthews set a PR in the 100 backstroke and got the win in a time of 1:14.72, almost five seconds faster than the runner-up. Senior Emily Martin (1:23.21) and sophomore Emory Givens (1:23.23) took fourth and fifth.
Bryant sophomore Kaylee Dale blew her PR out of the water in the 100 breaststroke while also earning the win. Her time of 1:22.33 was almost seven seconds faster than her previous PR. Junior Kayleigh Baker wasn’t too far behind for runner-up in the breaststroke with a time of 1:26.12, also a PR.
The Lady Hornet foursome of Matthews, Gould, Baker and Dale would take the top spot in the 200 freestyle relay, edging out Clarksville by less than a second in 1:59.11.
Bryant sophomore Hailey McGuire took third in the 200 freestyle in a time of 2:31.08.
The foursome of Martin, Katherine Whiteaker, McGuire and Givens would take third in the 400 free relay in 4:57.91.
In the 200-yard IM, Lady Hornet the sophomore Dale (2:36.39) and Matthews (2:44.98) were fourth and fifth.
Gould was fourth in the 100 butterfly in 1:22.13.
Bryant gets Thanksgiving week off before resuming competition on Thursday, Dec. 1, in Conway.