AIDAN SHAW

Bryant senior Aidan Shaw competes at the Cyclone Invite in Russellville last week. 

After sweeping their host Bryant November Invite to kick off the season last week, the Bryant Hornets would win again while the Lady Hornets took runner-up honors at the Cyclone Invitational this past Thursday in Russellville. 

CLAIRE MATTHEWS

Bryant freshman Claire Matthews competes in the backstroke at the Cyclone Invite this past Thursday in Russellville. Matthews won the backstroke to help the Lady Hornets to a second-place finish. 