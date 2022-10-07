The four-time defending state champion Bryant Hornets moved their instate winning streak to 47 games with a 42-0 trouncing over the Central Tigers in 7A Central Conference play Friday at Hornet Stadium in Bryant. The win moves the Hornets to 5-0 overall, 3-0 in the Central tied with Cabot for the top spot. The Hornets take on the Little Rock Southwest Gryphons this Friday in Little Rock.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Little Rock officer arrested in connection with domestic battery case
- Justin Moore back for acoustic show to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs
- Birch Tree Communities announces staff changes
- Benton gears up for Halloween
- One woman's journey through cancer and child birth
- Cards bring momentum into homecoming battle
- Bryant native among A-State Homecoming Court
- Woman pleads guilty to murder in connection with child’s death
- Lady Panthers battle to Fort Smith win
- Bryant officers release more information about Saturday accident