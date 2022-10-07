BRYANT DEFENSE

The Bryant Hornets defense gang tackles a Central Tiger in a 42-0 shutout win at Hornet Stadium Friday in Bryant. It was Bryant’s 47th straight win against instate opponents, improving the Hornets to 5-0, 3-0 in the 6A Central. Full story will be in Tuesday’s edition of The Saline Courier.

The four-time defending state champion Bryant Hornets moved their instate winning streak to 47 games with a 42-0 trouncing over the Central Tigers in 7A Central Conference play Friday at Hornet Stadium in Bryant. The win moves the Hornets to 5-0 overall, 3-0 in the Central tied with Cabot for the top spot. The Hornets take on the Little Rock Southwest Gryphons this Friday in Little Rock.