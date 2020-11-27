HAYDEN SCHRADER

Bryant senior receiver Hayden Schrader readies for one of his 10 completions in the Hornets blowout win over Har-Ber last week. Schrader is within reach of a number of Bryant receiving records, including touchdowns in a season and career, and yards in a career. Schrader broke the single-season receiving mark last week with 201 yards, giving him a total of 1,202 in 2020.

The Bryant Hornets host the Conway Wampus Cats in the semifinals of the 7A state playoffs tonight at Hornet Stadium. The Hornets are playing for a shot at their third straight state title with a win. Read full preview in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

