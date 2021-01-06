GAVIN BRUNSON

Bryant senior Gavin Brunson, 22, battles inside in a 68-41 win over the Northside Grizzlies Tuesday at Hornet Arena in Bryant. 

The Bryant Lady Hornets fell hard to the Northside Lady Bears and the Hornets handled the Bears Tuesday at Hornet Arena in Bryant. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

