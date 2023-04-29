BRYANT CHAMPS

The Bryant Hornets celebrate after winning their third 6A Central Conference Championship in a row. 

BRYANT – The Bryant Hornets claimed their third straight 6A Central Conference title Thursday in dominating fashion at Everett Field at Hornet Stadium, while the Lady Hornets took second in Bryant at the the 6A Central Conference Championships. 

LANDON GASTON

Bryant freshman Landon Gaston competes in the high jump at the 6A Central Conference Championships Thursday at Everett Field at Hornet Stadium in Bryant. Gaston tied for second with senior Nasir Vinson, both runner-up to sophomore teammate Jayden Welch, who won the high jump. 
DEVYN STEINGISSER

Bryant junior Devyn Steingisser competes in the shot put at the 6A Central Conference Championships in Bryant Thursday. Steingisser took second in the shot and also took the top spot in the discus to help the Hornets to their third straight Central title.
NASIR VINSON

Bryant senior Nasir Vinson competes in the high jump Thursday at the 6A Central Conference Championships at Everett Field at Hornet Stadium in Bryant. Vinson tied for second in the event. 
ARIADNA FLORES ISTURIZ

Bryant sophomore Ariadna Flores Isturiz competes at the 6A Central Conference Championships Thursday at Everett Field at Hornet Stadium in Bryant. 
JESSICA ROLEN

Bryant senior Jessica Rolen competes in the pole vault at the 6A Central Conference Championships Thursday in Bryant. Rolen took third at the meet. 

Tags

Recommended for you