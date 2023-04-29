BRYANT – The Bryant Hornets claimed their third straight 6A Central Conference title Thursday in dominating fashion at Everett Field at Hornet Stadium, while the Lady Hornets took second in Bryant at the the 6A Central Conference Championships.
The Bryant boys dominated scoring 218.5 points, which was 81.5 more than runner-up Cabot’s 137. Jonesboro (120.5), Conway (84) and Catholic (65) rounded out the top five, while North Little Rock (52), Central (14) and Southwest (9) finished out the bottom three.
“I’m very proud of our boys,” Bryant Coach Steve Oury, an Arkansas Track and Field Hall of Fame inductee this season, said. “You can never take a conference championship for granted. They competed at a high level all day long and really set the tone early in the field events.”
Bryant sophomore Jayden Welch tied for the top spot in the high jump with a judged 6-2, while senior Nasir Vinson and freshman Landon Gaston also jumped a 6-2 judged to tie for second. Senior Chico Peterson also took eighth with a 5-10.
“We came out of the field events with a nice cushion and were able to keep building on our lead throughout the running events,” Oury said.
The Hornets put plenty in the top 10 in the 1,600-meter run, with junior Brandon Avila taking the top spot in 4:28.49, almost five seconds faster than the runner-up runner. Senior Brady Bingaman (4:39.95) and sophomore Angel Vargas (4:40.19) were third and fourth, while junior Grady Morriss was sixth in 4:44.57.
Avila wasn’t finished with his firsts, taking the top spot in the 3,200 run, edging Catholic’s Elias Found 9:36.33 to 9:36.42. Vargas was fourth in 10:04.54, Bingaman (10:20.26) eighth and sophomore Jack Landrum (10:29.78) 10th.
“Brandon Avila had a great night,” Oury said. “The rest of our distance runners picked up huge points in the 800, 1,600, 3,200. We knew we had a good chance to pick up big points in those races and they did a great job of taking care of business.”
Bryant junior Devyn Steingisser dominated the discus on Thursday with a throw of 160-5, over 17 feet further than the runner-up thrower. Bryant sophomore Owen Nelson tied for seventh at 117-11.
Steingisser would get runner-up in the shot with a toss of 49-8, while sophomore Daniel Anderson was sixth with a 45-10.
Sophomore Tristen Knox took a close second place in the long jump with a distance of 22-1.75, behind Catholic’s Thomas Duch’s 22-5.5.
Bryant put three in the top four of the 400m dash, with junior Dylan Witcher second in 51.34, Knox third in 52.40 and freshman Keigon Garrison fourth in 52.97.
In the 300-meter hurdles, senior Joshua Luster was second in 41.73, about a half a second from the win, while freshman Matthew Nelson was sixth in 42.80.
The Hornets were less than a second away from a win in the 4x100 relay, finishing in 43.37, .34 seconds from the winner Conway. Bryant was also close to a win in the 4x400 relay, finishing in 3:37.64, just over two seconds from victory.
“Tristen Knox jumped to a new personal record in the long jump for a second-place finish and added a third-place finish in the 400, along with being on the second place 4x100 relay team.”
Sophomore Daniel Anderson was third in the triple jump with a leap of 42-7, with freshman Gavin Momon fifth (42-3.5), while Luster (41-2.5) and freshman Zacharia Kertis-Jones (40-8) were seventh and eighth, respectively.
The Hornets had four in the top 10 in the 110-meter hurdles with Luster third in a time of 15.61, .12 seconds from the winning runner, with Nelson fourth in 16.19. Welch was sixth in 16.28, with freshman Matthew Ferguson 10th in 16.90.
“Joshua Luster had a very good day in the hurdles, setting personal records,” Oury said.
Bryant also put up points in the 800 with senior Sam Herring (2:00.43), senior MJ Ferguson (2:00.82) and sophomore Ian Cunningham (2:01.10) in spots 3-5, while sophomore Carter Cobb was ninth in 2:06.54.
The 4x800-meter relay team would take third in the Central in a time of 8:42.55.
In the pole vault, junior Jacob Jones was fourth at 12-0, followed by junior Jackson Blew’s seventh at 11-0, with junior Andrew Karp (10-6) ninth and sophomore Dylan Middleton (10-0) 10th.
Freshman Keenan Latin was fourth in the 100m dash in 11.23, while the 4x200m relay squad would also take fourth in 1:33.02.
In the 200 dash, Witcher and Latin tied for fifth in a time of 23.08, with senior Gabe Allen 10th in 24.04.
Oury said he was impressed by the youngsters who moved up to the senior team, including Gaston, Momon, Kertis-Jones and Nelson, while Ferguson would have tied the junior high record with his 21-8 in the long jump, but since it was varsity competition, it won’t count.
“Coach John Orr has done a great job with his ninth-grade crew,” Oury said. “Coach BJ Schuller has done a great job with all our throwers this year, while Coach Brooke Meister did a great job of having our middle distance crew ready to go. Coach Keith Dale got our pole vaulters to have their best meet all year. Retired former Hornet girls coach Danny Westbrook (Hall of Fame) has been invaluable to us, helping out anyway he can.”
GIRLS
Cabot took the team title on the girls side with 183 points, while the Lady Hornets weren’t too far behind for runner-up honors with 158 points. Conway (126), Jonesboro (78) and Central (72.5) finished out the top five, with Mount St. Mary’s (35.5), North Little Rock (31) and Southwest (12) bringing up the rear.
Bryant junior Kylee Branch, the school record-holder in the discus, took the top spot in the event on Thursday with a throw of 119-1, a full 8 feet further than the runner-up thrower. Bryant sophomore Emily Koon (86-8) and freshman Alexis Zaffina (82-4) were ninth and 10th.
Bryant took its only other win in the 4x400 relay, getting victory in 4:12.16.
Senior Aidan Fisher was second in the 1,600 in a time of 5:31.13, with sophomore Taegan Herrien eighth in 5:53.99 and senior Perla Limon 10th in 6:06.36.
Fisher was also second in the 3,200 in a time of 12:24.27, with Limon ninth (13:51.66) and sophomore Victoria Aguirre-Rivera (14:00.94) 10th.
Junior Zoe Wilson was less than half a second from a win in the 400, finishing in 59.69, while junior Brilynn Findley was eighth in 1:02.69.
Bryant senior Eliza Parker was just over two seconds away from the win in the 800, taking second in 2:29.33, with Herrien fourth in 2:31.05 and freshman Lilly James sixth at 2:34.39.
The 4x800m relay team wasn’t far from a win, taking second in 10:09.27, just under four seconds from the winner Cabot.
In the shot put, Branch brought a third place with a toss of 33-6, with junior teammate Keyonna Hunt seventh at 31-9.
Bryant senior Jessica Rolen was third in the pole vault with a height of 8-6J, with sophomore Ariadna Flores Isturiz fifth at 8-even. Sophomore Kaylee Dale was 10th at 7-0.
The Lady Hornets put three in the top 10 in the high jump, with James taking third with a jump of 5-1, with senior Brylee Bradford and Herrien tying for fourth at 4-10.
Bryant had four in the top 10 in the triple jump with junior Mia Jordan (35-3.5) and senior Lauren Lain (34-11) taking third and fourth places, with Findley (34-9) and sophomore Flores Isturiz (33-10.75) in sixth and seventh.
Wilson was third in the 100 dash with a time of 12.66, with Jordan 10th in 13.15. Wilson was also fourth in the 200 in a time of 25.98, less than a second from a win.
The Lady Hornets were third in the 4x200 relay in 1:47.63.
In the 100 hurdles, the Lady Hornets took spots 5-7 led by freshman Dakota McNab (16.38), Lain (16.73) and Brylee Bradford (16.95).
Bryant took spots 6-9 in the long jump, led by Brylee Bradford’s sixth place in 16-3.75, followed by Lain (16-3), Findley (16-1) and Flores Isturiz (15-8.5).
The Lady Hornets also had four taking spots 6-9 in the 300 hurdles, with Lain sixth in 49.46, followed by junior Ahyana Bradford (49.96), Brylee Bradford (50.21) and freshman Aubrey Lamb (50.76).
Bryant will take its top finishers to the 6A State Meet at Southside High School in Fort Smith on Thursday.
“We will see some very tough competition at the state meet next week in Fort Smith,” Oury said. “The 6A West is unbelievably strong. Points will be much tougher to come by. We need to have the same mindset and try to set some season-best performances. That’s all we can ask for.”