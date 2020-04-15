Fresh off of their first ever state tournament runner-up finish and a 6A Central Conference title, the Bryant Hornets soccer team was off to a good start to the 2020 season, sitting at 3-2-1 with their only losses coming to 6A defending state champion Springdale (1-0), which Bryant fell to in last year’s title game, and 5A state champion Russellville (2-1).
The Hornets were riding high after shutting out rival Benton 3-0 on Tuesday, March 10, and were set to play 2019 semifinals team Bentonville on the road that Friday. That game never came as it was Thursday, March 12, in which the Arkansas Activities Association suspended spring sports play due to the coronavirus COVID-19, which has since ravaged the world and country.
“It was disappointing because we were tuning up and finally hitting stride,” Bryant Coach Rick Friday said. “I saw it in the last game we played against Benton. We were just dominating possession, defending really well and creating opportunities going forward. We were just starting to get our injured kids back and move them forward and it just stopped.”
The original stoppage was to end on March 30, which was then extended to April 17, which again was extended to May 30, ultimately ending all spring seasons, which was deemed official by the AAA this past Thursday.
After the first stoppage, Friday and the Hornets were going to be ready to roll when play started back up.
“I talked to them after and at that point we didn’t know what was going to happen,” Friday said. “They had scheduled us to come back after spring break, so I was like, ‘Here’s your fitness plan, here’s some stuff that you can do to work on your ball skill at home. Make sure you’re on it so when we get back we’re ready to go.’ It just kept getting extended and extended.”
With six cases in Arkansas on that March 12, those cases have risen to 1,164 (as of Friday afternoon), including 21 deaths, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Across the nation, there have been almost 487,000 confirmed cases, including over 18,000 deaths.
With the continually rising cases, schools were shut down for the rest of the year on Monday, as were the spring sporting seasons, which cut short a promising year for the Hornets, especially for 11 seniors set to graduate.
“It’s just disappointing when you have the seniors that have worked three and a half years to get to that point and it just stops,” Friday said.
The Hornets will say goodbye to seniors Max Hooten, Codi Kirby, Carlos Gaytan, Ethan Voorhees, Jonathan Giron, Eduardo Chun, Brandon Delgadillo, Jacob Doonan, Brian Ibarra, Jonathan Azpeitia and Jaden Holland.
“I met with the seniors, we did on online meeting (Thursday) before they made the official announcement,” Friday explained. “’I’m not saying the season is going to get canceled, but based on this I don’t see how we can have one. Sorry, it’s been great working with you.’ They showed their class and accomplished something as a program that hasn’t been accomplished before then. It’s disappointing.
“I just sent them (Thursday night) that it’s done. I don’t know when we can meet again, but make sure we’re working hard to try to get ready for next year.
“I think we would have made a really good push this year. It’s one of those things, you can’t control life. Things happen that are out of your control.”
And while the country’s population has been encouraged to stay home through the pandemic, Friday can’t help but think of next season.
“I’ve already been working through the formations in my head with what we’re going to have,” he said. “We’ll be really young. I think my senior class next year will be maybe six. We’re going to be really young as far as juniors and sophomores stepping in to varsity and playing. I think it will be a giant learning curve next year. I think we’ll have a pretty good starting lineup, but our bench is going to be really young.”
So with next year’s squad more of an unknown, it looks as the current canceled season was Bryant’s best shot to make it back to the title game, but Friday says the Hornets aren’t the only team missing out.
“I look at it, though, everybody is going to facing the same issue we have,” he said. “Catholic is in the same boat we are. This was a pretty good group for them and they’re going to lose a lot this year. I think Northside is going to be the same way. Conway is going to be the same, losing about four or five seniors.
“It’s going to be one of those things that we’re going to have a whole year where everybody is trying to figure out what they’re going to do, everybody in the conferences. You kind of use year to year to build the young ones and nobody is going to have the opportunity to bring the freshmen and sophomores in to build up that chemistry and go from there.
“It’ll be interesting to see how everything builds from this, honestly. If this thing doesn’t slow down, it’s going to affect everything going forward, as well. Part of having a good season is having a good offseason and preseason.”
But, while things have been shut down, Friday has taken advantage of more family time with his wife and 4-year-old son.
“I’ve enjoyed my time with my family, playing with my son and my wife,” he said. “I don’t get to do that very often with everything that’s going on. It’s like going 100 miles and hour and slamming on the brakes.
“I’m enjoying my home time, playing with my son. Me and my wife and him have been going for walks every day. We’ve pitched the tent up outside and gone camping almost every night and starting a fire. Replacing that with family time has been good and helpful, mentally.”